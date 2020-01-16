Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for wedding’s, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Daily:
Friday, Jan. 17
• 6:30 p.m. - Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr. at the Meridian Little Theatre, 4334 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 601-482-6371 - $12/$15.
Saturday, Jan. 18
• 9 a.m. - CowKids Youth Rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
• 6 p.m. - 2020 Clear Vision Rally with Sandra Hancock at GracePointe Church, 8522 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
• 7 p.m. - Winter Classical featuring Jenny Gregoire at the MSU Riley Center. Adults $35; Military $25; Students $10. 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Jan. 19
• 12:30 p.m. - 2020 Clear Vision Rally with Sandra Hancock at GracePointe Church, 8522 Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time - Crafts: Clothes Pin Caterpillar Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church. Guest speaker, fellowship, and refreshments. FMI: 601-604-1919.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month. Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (6th-12th Grade) Crafts Color Carrying Case at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts Tiny Tile Coaster Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets at 2 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian Membership Drive at DC Guitar Studio, 2211 Front St. FMI: Clark Terry, membership chair, 601-479-9757.
Saturday, Jan. 25
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening: Heal the Knife that Cuts the Wound at The MAX. Lindsay Carraway is a self-taught painter and mixed media artist. On Exhibit Jan.25-May 3, 2020. Free with museum admission.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its first meeting at the new Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school is asked to attend as we prepare for the up-coming banquet. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, Jan. 27
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Call 601-553-6123 to reserve your spot.
• 6-8 p.m. - Big Brother! Big Sister! classes in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. Call 601-553-6123 to reserve your spot.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Crafts: Color Your Own Snowman Bag. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Open House at St. Patrick School, 2700 Davis St. Families can tour the campus and meet some of the students, teachers and staff members. A drawing will be held for $200 off first month’s tuition for the 2020-2021 school year.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets on the 4th Tuesday of the month. FMI: Call 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (6th-12th Grade) at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Crafts DYI Flower Wreaths.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts DIY Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• 2 p.m. - No Limits Monster Trucks Lauderdale County Agri-Center Meridian - two events in one day, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discount tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the area.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Thursday, March 19
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
