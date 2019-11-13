Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 8 a.m. - Inaugural Visit of The Wall That Heals in Columbia, Miss., Nov. 14-17. There will be an 8 a.m. Flag Raising ceremony, a noon wreath-laying ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Sunset ceremony, and a Candlelight ceremony on Saturday, the 16th at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public 24 hours a day until its closing on Sunday at 2 p.m.
• 12:05 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Music Series featuring David Benson organ; with Mississippi Brass - 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Paper Bag Owl Thanksgiving Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. - The seventh annual United Way of East Mississippi’s Women’s Leadership Council’s Power of the Purse at the MSU Riley Center. Sneak Peek starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and Wine - Power of the Purse is a live & silent auction that benefits the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a community impact of United Way of East Mississippi. Tickets $40, 601-693-2732.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents the MCC Jazz Band under the direction of Carey Smith with guest artist Don Black. A special night of swing and the big band sound in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Meridian Mistletoe Market at the Temple Theatre.
• 10:30 a.m. - The East Quitman Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its Fall Festival with concession stands, free bounce house, special singing and an auction at 1 p.m. Drawing for rifle immediately after auction. Hwy. 511 East Quitman. FMI: 601-776-3349.
• 6-9 p.m. - The Mississippi Homecoming a benefit for Hope Village for Children at the historic Temple Theatre. The event will feature the Bros. 4 (Brothers Four), Soul’d Out Quartet and 2ndMile. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets on sale now - $15 general admission presale, $20 day of the concert. https://www.itickets.com/events/436238 or by calling 800-965-9324. Group ticket information call Richard Ferguson, 601-416-1630. Children 12 and under free.
• 6:30 p.m. - APPS 4 ALZ at Jean’s in Meridian - We invite you to come to join us for an evening of appetizers from local restaurants, music, friends, and fun to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Mississippi. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com or call 334-590-0302 for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents MCC Gospel Choir in the McCain Theater. Enjoy spirituals, anthems, contemporary worship, and gospel music. FMI: 601-484-8678.
Monday, Nov. 18
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 9:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local workgroup meeting to discuss the FY 2020 Farm Bill Programs. The local workgroup includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations and the public to determine natural resource issues and county priorities. The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. Patients, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend. Bingo, lunch, and lots of fellowship. FMI: C.W. Rankin, 601-604-1919.
• 11:30 a.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators Association will have its Nov. meeting as an American Education Week Luncheon at the Meridian High School/Ross Collins Wildcat Cafe. Reservations are required with the ECMREA members by calling the numbers in its 2019 ECMREA handbook. FMI: Call Adrian T. Mosley, 601-482-5438.
• 1-3 p.m. - UAW 2185 will meet at the Meridian Activity Center. the Trust will be there, bring your questions and papers so they can help. FMI: Contact George, 601-737-5266.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall - Informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, and more. FMI: 601-484-4960 or www.mpsdk12.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. A free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• 2 p.m. - Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Silva Linings Cheesecakery, 121 N Main St., Newton.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 10th annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot, 128 S. Main St., in Newton. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 8 a.m.-7 p.m. - Grand Opening of Hobby Lobby - Come in and enjoy refreshments and shop at our new store. This is the proposed opening day.
