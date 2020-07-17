Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• Love Out Loud 2020 - July 20-24 - To sign up to serve go to www.lolmeridian.com.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
• The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations on July 14, July 22, and July 29 from 8-4 p.m. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Daily:
Saturday, July 18
• 8 a.m.-noon - Farmers Market at SunSouth, 2607 South Frontage Road.
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
• 3 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament for Bailey Volunteer Fire Department, 9404 Hwy. 493, Bailey. BYOP $20 per player - Blind Draw $10 per player. Registration starts at 3 p.m. Games will begin at 4 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Tuesday, July 21
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at CDP at The Depot in Philadelphia. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Wednesday, July 22
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Saturday, July 25
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Believe Women’s Conference 2020 with speakers Jacee Beth Thomas and Daphne Brooks. Held at Gateway Church, 3750 Lauderdale Rd. Pre-register by texting or calling 205-499-6241. Free to attend, light lunch provided, masks are welcome, but not required. Time of worship with Eternal Vision.
Wednesday, July 29
Saturday, Aug. 8
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Second Saturday Market at Hickory PickN. Fruits/veggies, homemade furniture and crafts, natural products, canned goods/jellies, etc. FMI: 601-678-3313 or 601-357-5053.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
