F.Y.I.
• All 82 Circuit Clerks will be open this Saturday, from 8 a.m.-noon for voter registration to accommodate those unable to go to their courthouse during regular weekday business hours from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Whereas the deadline was Saturday in years past, it is now the following Monday. Also, for any voter registration forms mailed in, the Monday postmark of Oct. 7 is acceptable.
• Queen City Fair Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2019 at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Gate Admission $7 - Parking $2 - Kids 5 and under free.
Daily:
Friday, Oct. 4
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Clarke County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association will be selling tickets for hamburger plates (includes chips and drink) at $5 each, with a dessert available for an additional $1. The fundraiser will be on the Clarke County Courthouse lawn in downtown Quitman. FMI: Lisa Riley, 601-480-6052.
• 1:30 p.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators’ Association (ECMREA) will have its October meeting at the Meridian Senior Citizens Center, 3300 32nd Ave. The social begins at 1:30 and the meeting starts at 2 p.m. with the speaker, Dr. Alan Brown presenting. FMI: 601-604-2933.
• 4 p.m. - Queen City Fair at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Gate admission $7, Parking $2, Kids 5 and under are free.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7 p.m.-midnight - Bailey Haunted Firehouse, Hwy. 495 at the Centerhill-Martin Road split at the Sunoco Gas Station.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• 7 a.m. - St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Yard Sale, 1914 18th Ave., Meridian.
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Plant Sale at Earth’s Bounty by East MS Master Gardeners. Fall is the best time for planting to allow roots to establish over the winter months to produce beautiful flowering shrubs and perennials in the Spring. FMI: 601-485-8096.
• 9-11 a.m. - Grow Anything in Anything plus Plant Swap at The MAX. Free with museum admission. Web registration required. Join MPB Felder Rushing of the Gestalt Gardener for his presentation on wacky container gardens, and participate in a mini plant swap. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Mississippi Day: Military Tribute at The MAX with a Military-themed scavenger hunt. Discount admission: $5 adults/$1 youth-6-17/kids 5 and under free. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10:15 a.m. - St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church’s 38th Annual October Festival, Blessing of the Animals with Parish Priest, Father Augustine.
• 11 a.m. - St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church’s 38th Annual October Festival, 1914 18th Ave., Meridian in the East End Community. FMI and to purchase tickets. 601-693-1321.
• 11 a.m. - Children’s Magic Shows presented by Hamasa Shriners, 5516 Dale Drive Marion, featuring award-winning Magician Dorian LaChance.
• 1:30-3 p.m. - Multiple Sclerosis Support Group in the Morgan Dining Room at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-917-8186.
• 4 p.m. - Queen City Fair at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center. Gate admission $7, Parking $2, Kids 5 and under are free.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Oct. 6
• 2 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Oct. 7
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 4 p.m. - Community Grief Support Group Meeting at the Kirkland Activity Center on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m with Rev. Pam Randall, the pastor at Quitman First United Methodist Church. The meetings are open to the public and the services are free. The Kirkland Activity Center is the brick house on the corner by the church - 203 East Franklin St. FMI: Contact the church office at 601-776-2637.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. - The MAX Bus Tour in Jackson with a visit to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum or the Museum of Mississippi History, lunch at the Old Capitol Inn, and a tour of Pearl River Glass Studio. Limited seating available. 18 and over. Registration required by Oct. 1. $45 members/$55 non-members. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10 a.m.-1 p.m. - Multi-County Community Service Agency will have a Health Fair at the Old Mt. Barton Building, 2900 Saint Paul St., Meridian. Free screenings, information, and refreshments will be provided. FMI: Contact Teresa Grice or Sabrina Wilson, 601-483-4838.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Welcome Fall Sign Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• Noon - Michael Grace, Democratic candidate for District Attorney will be the speaker for Meridian Civitan Club’s meeting at Rush Hospital Cafeteria.
• 6 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Union Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Little Shop of Horrors at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Fire Department Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
•5-9 p.m. - Fall Night Market at The MAX. Live music by duo Wayward Jones; beer and wine; a farm to table experience; and artists, artisans, farm vendors, and food trucks selling their wares. A signature fall cocktail by Cathead Vodka will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is putting on its 2019 Mind Matters event, “Fun Time With Superheroes,” at Bonita Lakes Park (by the big playground.) Kids from 1-100 are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and have a great time with games, prizes, face painting, music, and free food. FMI: Contact Jill Walsh, 601-917-1474.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the old Porterville Community Center, Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school are asked to attend as we begin to prepare for next year’s reunion. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, Oct. 14
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Child Health Day: Happy Smiles at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District is hosting its annual Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall near Belk. The event will feature informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, community resources and more.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Candy Corn Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 9:30 a.m. - The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites at the MSU Riley Center. School Show Times - 9:30 a.m. and noon. Grades Pre-K-2. FMI: Box Office, 601-696-2200.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch in the courtyard at The MAX with Meridian’s own Daniel Houze - a singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitar player who grew up loving southern gospel and country music. Bring your lunch and a friend or two. Free and open to the public.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Owl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Ideas on Tap: The Future of Public Education in Meridian at The MAX - addressing public education in Meridian with local school district superintendents John-Mark Cain from Lauderdale and Amy Carter from Meridian. Light refreshments, cash bar. Free and open to the public.
• 6-9 p.m. - The 5th annual Buds & Burgers will be in Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian. The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kids area, with beer and soft drinks available for sale. Admission for the event is $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance at www.mitchelldistributing.com for a discounted price. FMI: contact Anna Grace Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com. or the Mitchell Distributing office at 601-482-6161.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Road. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Special guest will be Country Music Radio DJ from Australia, Norman (Tubby) Dyer. Get ready for some down under country music singing and guitar playing. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-616-5039 or Leola Jones, 601-616-4805.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association will meet at the MSU Extension Office/Ruby Rankin Farmer’s Market Bldg., 587 Old Scooba Rd., DeKalb. Representatives from Mississippi Forestry Association and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will be featured, speakers. Please call 601-743-2837 by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, with the number attending, a meal will be served.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for best costume.
Monday, Oct. 21
• 11 a.m. - Adult Magnetic Organizers Cookie Sheet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Charley Pride Film Screening at The MAX. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some blue grass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
