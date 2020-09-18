Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• Lauderdale County Precincts will be open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All of the COVID-19 guidelines will be in place from local, state and federal.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In-person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - ACT Preparation Class at Meridian Community College. To learn more about this class or register call the MCC-Riley Workforce Development Center at 601-482-7445.
Monday, Sept. 21
• 5:45 p.m. - BET's Sunday Best Jamal Roberts Parade and Celebration. Police of cars will begin at 5:45 at Meridian Police Department, 22nd Ave.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• 7 p.m. - New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church will have its Women of Honor Conference. The Conference will continue through Friday, Sept. 25 with a final service on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
• 10 a.m. - Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting for HYPE Adventures (former Sears at Bonita Lakes Mall) in front of the Hype interior entrance.
• Noon-1 p.m. - New Date Lunch plus a Movie: The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
• 7:30 p.m. - The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. - Wildlife Festival hosted by Faith Assembly of God at Archusa Lake in Quitman. Fun, fellowship and entertainment.
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening: Mississippi Painter and writer William Dunlap presents “The Saga of the Red Eye Rooster and exhibition and book featuring the work of O.W. “Pappy” Kitchens. Free with museum admission. Continues through March 7.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• 9 a.m. - Deliberately Distorted: Join The MAX as they celebrate the mystery of the “The Mad Potter of Biloxi.” George E. Ohr. Continues through January 10.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• 6-9 p.m. - Meridian’s sixth annual Bud + Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park. Home cooks, restaurants, businesses, or organizations to assemble teams to compete for prizes for the best burger. All proceeds from the event go to L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. FMI: Contact annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com.
Friday, Nov. 20
• 8 p.m. - Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Marty Stuart to perform at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets on sale. Call the Box Office at 601-696-2020.
