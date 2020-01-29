Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Thursday, Jan. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts DIY Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-9 p.m. - Chili Bowl 2020 at Dumont Plaza, hosted by Magnolia Beverage. Live music from Daniel Houze and Fatback. A $5 ticket gets you in the gate, a People’s Choice voter ticket, and samples at each of the competing tents. You will be able to purchase bowls of chili from our Chili Bowl booth if you want more than a sample. Make sure to bring your ID and cash.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Celebrating Black History at The MAX: Every first Saturday of the month, enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, scavenger hunts, and a variety of events. Discount admission: $5 adults/$1 youth 6-17/kids 4 and under plus members free. Events free with museum admission.
• 2 p.m. - No Limits Monster Trucks Lauderdale County Agri-Center Meridian - two events in one day, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discount tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the area.
Monday, Feb. 3
• 4 p.m. - Hospice Compassus from Meridian is hosting monthly Community Grief Support Group meetings at Quitman First United Methodist Church along with the Pastor, Rev. Pam Randall. Anyone who is having problems coping with the loss of a loved one is encouraged to join this group. The meetings are held on the first Monday of each month. in the Kirkland Activity Center (the red brick house on the corner beside the church). The meetings are free and open to the public. Quitman First United Methodist Church is located at 203 East Franklin Street in Quitman. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Hospice Compassus at 601-483-5200 or the Quitman First United Methodist Church Office at 601-776-2637.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnies Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia.
• 6-7 p.m. - Becoming a Foster Parent Seminar at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, 4032 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Refreshments will be served. FMI: 601-484-5124.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. MEC Tour at the MSU Riley Center - Building a better, brighter Mississippi. Co-hosted by: EMBDC And Newton Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is required at www.mec.ms or call 601-969-0022.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore located on the MCC campus. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-581-3502.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 19
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
