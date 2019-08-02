Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 4101 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for wedding’s, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496, and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• Big Book AA meets at Alliance, 5000 Highway 39 North Sunday-Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Friday/Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., and Friday/Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com or www.facebook.com/montgomerycompositesquadron.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322 or www.facebook.com/northparkchurch.net.
Tuesday
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Daily:
Saturday, Aug. 3
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park. Fresh produce, homemade products, music and more. Meridian Art Walk at noon, Union Station.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Finding Your Purpose Women’s Conference with Karen Wheaton and Brenda Kilpatrick. They will share their personal experience, vision, and purpose as women of God. Free with a love offering taken at the end. FMI: 601-693-1913.
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Back to School Bash at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 3 p.m. - Wizard of Oz at the Temple Theatre. Tickets are $5, concessions are available.
Monday, Aug. 5
• 11 a.m. - Adult coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - Infant CPR Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Root Beer Float Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will meet at Ronnie’s Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia. Retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend. FMI: 601-389-1946.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Wooden Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bee Magic Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:45 p.m. - Bariatric Surgery Support Group will meet at Meridian Weight Management Center for those who have previously had bariatric surgery or are preparing for bariatric surgery. FMI: 601-696-6736.
Monday, Aug. 12
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• 11 a.m. - Adult Birdhouse Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Fuzzy Magnets at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM Lemon Volcano at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Unicorn Banks at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Genealogy 2-3 p.m. 601-693-6771.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
• 7 p.m. - David Phelps Family Band Stories & Songs in concert at the Temple Theatre. Join David, Callie, and Maggie Beth Phelps for a unique night of music, stories, and family legacy. Tickets go on sale July 25. Call the Temple Theatre box office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F, $30 for reserved seats and $20 general admission.
Monday, Aug. 19
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler STEM Clothespin Airplane at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Kahoot at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Lego Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-9 p.m. - 10th Annual Sporting Clays for Character at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr., in Marion. Dress casual - dinner and spirits by Pretty Presentations. Live and silent auction (all sponsors, shooters, spouses/guests invited. FMI: Call Ken Kercheval, 601-693-6757 or Ken.Kercheval@scouting.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 8 a.m. - Care Lodge and Alliance Health Center present Care Lodge 25th Annual Conference “Building Resilience in Children & Those Who Champion Their Success” featuring Keynote Speaker Dave Pelzer at the MSU Riley Center. Conference fee: $75, Register by Monday, Aug. 12. To register: Call or email Cindy Dyess, 601-581-9918 or cindy.dyess@uhsinc.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - MSU Riley Center’s 2019 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series presents Lonestar. Tickets on sale at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 601-696-2200 and on the website, www.msurileycenter.com. $64, $58.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Aug. 26
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.•
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Pallet Coaster at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Memory Cards at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Leaf Shaped Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Canvas Drawstring Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.