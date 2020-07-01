Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• The City of Meridian curfew has been extended through July 7. The curfew for residents 18 and over has been extended from midnight to 6 a.m. while the curfew for residents 17 and under remains from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations on July 14, July 22, and July 29 from 8-4 p.m. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Daily:
Friday, July 3
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Citizens Bank Summer Fun Customer Appreciation. Visit the Kona Ice Truck at the Collinsville Branch.
• 5 p.m. - First annual Battlefield Freedom Blowout in support of the Veterans Appreciation Committee at the Battlefield Drag Strip in Collinsville - Gate fee $30 for a one day pass or $45 for a weekend pass per person. Kids 12 and under free. FMI: Contact Colleen at 601-701-1690. Will continue through Sunday, July 5 at noon.
• 5 p.m. - Fireworks at Turkey Creek Waterpark, 142 Parkway, Decatur. Firework at 9 p.m. $10 per vehicle.
• 7-10 p.m. - Archusa Creek’s annual 4th of July Celebration. $10 per vehicle.
Saturday, July 4
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - Christmas in July at Union Station hosted by The Gypsy’s Moon
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Celebrate the 4th of July at The MAX with Family Fun Day. Britt Gully in the Courtyard at noon, ice cold watermelon, games with prizes.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Tuesday, July 14
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Wednesday, July 15
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Thursday, July 16
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2732.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 21
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at CDP at The Depot in Philadelphia. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Wednesday, July 22
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Wednesday, July 29
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
