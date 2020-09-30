Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• Lauderdale County Precincts will be open on Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In-person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Thursday, Oct. 1
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Friday, Oct. 2
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener and Friends at The MAX. Limited seating, $5 admission, Registration required. 601-581-1550.
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• 8 a.m. - Fresh produce will be available at the monthly Earth’s Bounty from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Singing Brakeman Park in Meridian.
• 9 a.m. - Barrels, Breakaway and Goat Tying at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Saturday: Mississippi Folk Art at The MAX. Deliberately Distorted: Celebrate the mystery of the “The Mad Potter of Biloxi.” George E. Ohr and Pappy Kitchens, a folk artist from Crystal Springs. Continues through January 10; 9:30-11 a.m. Join Felder Rushing Yard Art Demo; 10 a.m.-noon Make + Take Workshops. Enjoy free refreshments and reduced admission all day - $5 adults, $1 youth 6-17, Kids 5 and under plus members free. All First Saturday events are free with museum admission.
• 2 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Sunday, Oct. 4
• 2 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Monday, Oct. 5
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• 7 p.m. - The Meridian Little Theatre presents the Broadway musical “Newsies” a story about the New York Newspaper Boy Strike of 1899. Show dates are Oct. 1-6 at 7 p.m. and 2 p.m. for Saturday and Sunday matinee.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• 3 p.m. - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on the new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall on campus.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with singer-songwriter Kenny Suire Outdoors at The MAX.
Saturday, Oct. 17
• 8-11 a.m. - State Games of Mississippi 2020 Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Pumpkin Run 5K registration prior to Oct. 1, $20, on-site registration, $25; Mini-Pumpkin 1 Mile Fun Run, $10. Costume contest-Prize awarded for best costume. Free hayride for the kids. Email bobbie@stategamesofms.org.
Saturday, Oct. 24
• 11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Jimmie Rodgers Singer/Songwriter Competition at The MAX. This year will include multiple genres including Country (Contemporary Country, Classic Country, Southern Gospel) Contemporary (Top 40, Contemporary Christian), Urban (R&B/Hip-hop, Urban Gospel, Southern Soul). Registration opens on Oct. 1. 601-581-1550.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
• 3:30-7:30 p.m. - After Hours: Trick or Treat - Ghouls and ghosts of all ages are invited to trick or treat at The MAX throughout the second-floor galleries. Popcorn and lemonade will be served in the courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Thursday, Oct. 29
• 8-10 p.m. - WineDown: All Red Wines. Welcome to The MAX HalloWineDown. Dress as your favorite Mississippi artist or wear your favorite Halloween costume–you could win a prize. Put together a team of 1-3 and bring three identical bottles of wine (two to taste, one for the “pot”). Each participant receives a MAX wineglass. Registration required. $15 per person. Free for members. 601-581-1550.
Friday, Oct. 30
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Ralph Keyes plus LuV Undercover at The MAX for a night of fun, music, and dancing. Registration required. Limited seating. $20 non-members, free for members.
Saturday, Nov. 7
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s Opening Night at the MSU Riley Center. Extraordinary music, including Wendel’s Fanfare to honor front-line workers. This concert features young pianist, Terrence Wilson. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
• 8 p.m. - Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Marty Stuart to perform at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Call the Box Office at 601-696-2020.
Saturday, Dec. 5
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s Peppermint Pops at the MSU Riley Center featuring Todd Tilghman, Meridian Symphony Chorus, and William Carey University Chorale. Exciting fun for everyone includes wassail, cookies and cocoa, and a special appearance from Jolly Old St. Nick and his elves. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Symphony’s Orchestra Winter Classical at the MSU Riley Center. Enjoy a romantic evening of classic French selections that will warm your heart. Special guest artist, cellist Scott Kluksdahl. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, March 20, 2021
• Meridian Symphony Orchestra’s Spring Pops: Music in the Movies at the MSU Riley Center. Relax comfortably or dress up - the Rebel Alliance or The Galactic Empire; Jack Sparrow or Will Turner - the choice is yours. Guest conductor Chris Confessore of the Alabama Symphony. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday, April 9, 2021
• Meridian Symphony’s Orchestra’s Symphony Doo Dah a magical, musical experience for the entire family at the MSU Riley Center. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, May 8, 2021
• 7 p.m. - Beethoven, Blue Jeans, and BBQ: Enjoy the Symphony in a casual atmosphere along with some fabulous Southern-style BBQ. The concert will feature violinist Marta Szlubowska, concertmaster of the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra. FMI: Call the Meridian Symphony Association at 601-693-2224 or visit the new office location at 2120 Main St., Suite, (located on Main St., next to Stifle Nicolaus), from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
