Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Tuesday, July 30
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - School registration immunization clinic at the Lauderdale County Health Department, 5524 Valley St. for adolescents ages 10-17. 601-693-2451.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Seahorse Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:15 a.m. - Veteran’s Memorial Service at Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair.
• 5-7 p.m. - Back-To-School Family Fun Night at Families First for Mississippi Resource Center, 3128 8th St. Suite B. Includes games such as Corn Hole, Bingo, Pictionary, UNO, and Jenga. There will be music, treats, and back to school supplies as prizes. Kona Ice will also be set up in the parking lot.
• 8 p.m. - The Cadillac Three show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Wednesday, July 31
• 3 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 8 p.m. - The Locash show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Thursday, Aug. 1
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - School registration immunization clinic at the Lauderdale County Health Department, 5524 Valley St. for adolescents ages 10-17. 601-693-2451.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - East Central Community College hosts two Preview Days for dual credit high school students. Both events will be held at the Smith Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Watermelon Day Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. FMI: 601-350-0255.
• 6-8 p.m. - The Early Childhood Academy at East Central Community College will hold an Open House to start the new school year. The ECA is located in Room 455 of the Career and Technical Education Annex on the Decatur campus. The event for area school teachers and school children will feature free backpacks with supplies (while supplies last), gift bags, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-635-6136.
• 8 p.m. - The Eli Young Band show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Friday, Aug. 2
• 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. - School registration immunization clinic at the Lauderdale County Health Department, 5524 Valley St. for adolescents ages 10-17. 601-693-2451.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - East Central Community College hosts two Preview Days for dual credit high school students. Both events will be held at the Smith Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.
• 10:30 a.m. - The EMBDC will have a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the ownership of Best Bodies of Meridian, 2400 North Hills St. A., Meridian.
• 8 p.m. - The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, and Aaron Tippin at the Grandstands at the Neshoba County Fair.
• 8 p.m. - The Sandlot movie will be screened at The MAX. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Aug. 5
• 11 a.m. - Adult coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - Infant CPR Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Root Beer Float Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will meet at Ronnie’s Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia. Retired federal employees and spouses are invited to attend. FMI: 601-389-1946.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Wooden Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bee Magic Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:45 p.m. - Bariatric Surgery Support Group will meet at Meridian Weight Management Center for those who have previously had bariatric surgery or are preparing for bariatric surgery. FMI: 601-696-6736.
Monday, Aug. 12
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• 11 a.m. - Adult Birdhouse Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Fuzzy Magnets at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM Lemon Volcano at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Unicorn Banks at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Genealogy 2-3 p.m. 601-693-6771.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
• 7 p.m. - David Phelps Family Band Stories & Songs in concert at the Temple Theatre. Join David, Callie, and Maggie Beth Phelps for a unique night of music, stories, and family legacy. Tickets go on sale July 25. Call the Temple Theatre box office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F, $30 for reserved seats and $20 general admission.
Monday, Aug. 19
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler STEM Clothespin Airplane at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Kahoot at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Lego Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 8 a.m. - Care Lodge and Alliance Health Center present Care Lodge 25th Annual Conference “Building Resilience in Children & Those Who Champion Their Success” featuring Keynote Speaker Dave Pelzer at the MSU Riley Center. Conference fee: $75, Register by Monday, Aug. 12. To register: Call or email Cindy Dyess, 601-581-9918 or cindy.dyess@uhsinc.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - MSU Riley Center’s 2019 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series presents Lonestar. Tickets on sale at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 601-696-2200 and on the website, www.msurileycenter.com. $64, $58.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Aug. 26
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.•
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Pallet Coaster at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Memory Cards at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Leaf Shaped Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Canvas Drawstring Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.