• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
• The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations on July 14, July 22, and July 29 from 8-4 p.m. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 9
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Saturday, July 11
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - State Games Corn Hole at The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience. Adult Singles and Adult Doubles. Beginner, Competitive and Advanced divisions. $20 per person per event.
Tuesday, July 14
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Wednesday, July 15
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Thursday, July 16
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2732.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 21
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at CDP at The Depot in Philadelphia. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Wednesday, July 22
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Wednesday, July 29
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
