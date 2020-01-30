Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Friday, Jan. 31
• 9 a.m. - Lauderdale County Spelling Bee at Meridian Little Theatre. Sponsored by The Meridian Star, Meridian Little Theatre, and the Lauderdale County School District.
• 4-6 p.m. - 20/20 Vision Board Party Dreaming and Achieving held at the Newton Library.
Saturday, Feb. 1
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Celebrating Black History at The MAX: Every first Saturday of the month, enjoy reduced admission, free refreshments all day, scavenger hunts, and a variety of events. Discount admission: $5 adults/$1 youth 6-17/kids 4 and under plus members free. Events free with museum admission.
• 2 p.m. - No Limits Monster Trucks Lauderdale County Agri-Center Meridian - two events in one day, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Discount tickets at O’Reilly Auto Parts in the area.
• 8 p.m. - Fearlessly Funny Comedy Tour featuring comedian Don DC Curry and Friends at the historic Temple Theatre. 601-693-5353.
Monday, Feb. 3
• 4 p.m. - Hospice Compassus from Meridian is hosting monthly Community Grief Support Group meetings at Quitman First United Methodist Church along with the Pastor, Rev. Pam Randall. Anyone who is having problems coping with the loss of a loved one is encouraged to join this group. The meetings are held on the first Monday of each month. in the Kirkland Activity Center (the red brick house on the corner beside the church). The meetings are free and open to the public. Quitman First United Methodist Church is located at 203 East Franklin Street in Quitman. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Hospice Compassus at 601-483-5200 or the Quitman First United Methodist Church Office at 601-776-2637.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnies Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia.
• 6-7 p.m. - Becoming a Foster Parent Seminar at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, 4032 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Refreshments will be served. FMI: 601-484-5124.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. MEC Tour at the MSU Riley Center - Building a better, brighter Mississippi. Co-hosted by: EMBDC And Newton Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is required at www.mec.ms or call 601-969-0022.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39N. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. FMI: Leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.