Thursday, June 25
• 8 a.m. - East Mississippi Electric Power Association seventh annual Shoot For a Cure at 4626 Camp Binachi Road, Meridian. All proceeds benefiting Relay for Life and Anderson Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Night Market at The MAX.
• 6:30 p.m. - Timmy Segars and Chad Peavy Live at Squealer’s in Meridian, 4805 29th Ave.
Friday, June 26
• 8 a.m. - East Mississippi Electric Power Association seventh annual Shoot For a Cure at 4626 Camp Binachi Rd., Meridian. All proceeds benefiting Relay for Life and Anderson Regional Medical Center’s Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund.
Saturday, June 27
• 8 a.m. - State Games Youth Soccer at the Jaycee Soccer Complex, 1500 Old 8th St., Meridian.
• 5 p.m. - First Dirt Track Race at Whynot Motorsports Park, 4773 JW Reynolds Road, Meridian.
• 7 p.m. - Weekly Racing Series at Whynot Motorsports Park, 4773 JW Reynolds Road, Meridian.
Sunday, June 28
• 3 p.m. - State Games Youth Soccer at the Jaycee Soccer Complex, 1500 Old 8th St., Meridian.
Wednesday, July 1
• 10 a.m. - Meridian Community College Celebrating Our 2020 Retirees, join us online
Friday, July 3
• 5 p.m. - First annual Battlefield Freedom Blowout in support of the Veterans Appreciation Committee at the Battlefield Drag Strip - Gate fee $30 for a one day pass or $45 for a weekend pass per person. Kids 12 and under free. FMI: Contact Colleen at 601-701-1690. Will continue through Sunday, July 5 at noon.
Saturday, July 4
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - Christmas in July at Union Station hosted by The Gypsy’s Moon
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Family Fun Day at The MAX.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Wednesday, July 15
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Thursday, July 16
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2732.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 21
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at CDP at The Depot in Philadelphia. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
