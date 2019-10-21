Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - Collinsville Community Revival featuring Dr. Dan Lanier at First Baptist Church Collinsville.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5-8 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series at Dumont Plaza. Free concert featuring Salseros Del Sur plus The Jackson Gypsies.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre in the Linda Davidson Room. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Come taste different craft beers paired with special selections from local restaurants. Entertainment provided by AA’Keela & The Beats. ID required for admission. FMI: 601-482-6371.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Charley Pride Film Screening at The MAX. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart.
Friday, Oct. 25
• 2-4 p.m. - Pink Party in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at Anderson Regional Cancer Center, 1704 23rd Ave. There will be music, refreshments, and a survivor balloon release. Don’t miss the “Kiss Cancer Goodbye”n Car.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some blue grass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
• 7:30 p.m. - The Kemper County Branch NAACP will sponsor its Freedom Awards Banquet at the New Hope UMC Family Life Center, New Hope Rd., DeKalb. Guest speaker will be Sen. Willie Simmons, candidate for Central Transportation Commissioner. Tickets at door $20 adults and $10 youth.
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Shine a Light on Cystic Fibrosis at Lazy Acres in Chunky. Silent Auction, Glow Run, 7 p.m., Fireworks, 8 p.m., and much more.
Sunday, Oct. 27
• 10 a.m. - Homecoming services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newton with Terry Joe Terrell of Foxworth, Miss., in concert, followed by morning worship services at 11 a.m. A fellowship lunch will be served at noon. The church is located at 4442 Newton-Conehatta Rd. (5 miles North of Newton). FMI: 601-896-2249.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Nov. 1
• 10 a.m. - Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc., its Board of Directors, and the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program Staff, and Volunteers, invite you to its Veterans Brunch - Theme: “Honoring All Who Served” with guest speaker Retired Army Col. Jennifer Riley-Collins, at the Mt. Barton School Bldg., 2900 Saint Paul St. RSVP by Oct. 25, by calling 601-483-4838. Limited seating.
Saturday, Nov. 2
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
Sunday, Nov. 3
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents Annie in the McCain Theater. Tickets on sale in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore - 601-484-8650. FMI: 601-484-8678 or visit meridiancc.edu/arts-letters.
Monday, Nov. 4
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Fall Wreath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Hug a Bear Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Wood Photo Block at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 7
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bushels Basket Magnet Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. We will distribute raffle tickets for our annual fundraiser and collecting large canned goods to be distributed to local charitable organizations for the upcoming holiday season. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Dr. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-429-5179.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pumpkin Pie Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Unfinished Wood Trinket Box at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Paper Bag Owl Thanksgiving Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents the MCC Jazz Band under the direction of Carey Smith with guest artist Don Black. A special night of swing and the big band sound in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents MCC Gospel Choir in the McCain Theater. Enjoy spirituals, anthems, contemporary worship, and gospel music. FMI: 601-484-8678.
Monday, Nov. 18
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. A free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
