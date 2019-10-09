Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Fire Department Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
•5-9 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty/The MAX night market - Live music by duo Wayward Jones; beer and wine; a farm to table experience; and artists, artisans, farm vendors, and food trucks selling their wares. A signature fall cocktail by Cathead Vodka will be available for purchase. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Eden Brent plus Bob Dowell at The MAX.
• 7 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse - Bailey Volunteer Fire Department #3 can be found by taking Highway 495 at the Centerhill Martin Road split at the Sunoco Gas Station. From there it is a quarter-mile drive.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 7 a.m.-noon - Garage Sale at Life Church Meridian. The event will be held in the parking lot of The Barn - the old Barnhill’s bldg. next the church.
• 8 a.m. - Craft Fair at the Chunky Ball Field. Open to all vendors who sell homemade/handmade items, arts and crafts, knives, food vendors, and entertainment.
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - The James R. Blackwell, American Legion Post 257 will have a garage sale in the parking lot of the Hamasa Shriners Bldg. at 5516 Dale Dr., Marion. In case of rain the event will be changed to Oct. 26.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show at the Tommy Dulaney Center.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is putting on its 2019 Mind Matters event, “Fun Time With Superheroes,” at Bonita Lakes Park (by the big playground.) Kids from 1-100 are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and have a great time with games, prizes, face painting, music, and free food. FMI: Contact Jill Walsh, 601-917-1474.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the old Porterville Community Center, Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school are asked to attend as we begin to prepare for next year’s reunion. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 2 p.m. - High Tea and Silent Auction at Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity. Wear your hats, sip some tea, and bid on auction items.
• 7 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse - Bailey Volunteer Fire Department #3 can be found by taking Highway 495 at the Centerhill Martin Road split at the Sunoco Gas Station. From there it is a quarter-mile drive.
• 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. - Light The Night Fun Run and Light Ceremony at Okatibbee Dam – to shine a light on domestic violence and honor survivors. FMI: 601-482-8719.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• 1 p.m. - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian. Registration and activities begin at 1 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/5k Walk starting at 2 p.m. To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:15 p.m. - Backpack Full of Cash, narrated by Matt Damon - Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion at EMEPA Auditorium, 2128 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Mr. Lloyd Gray will moderate a panel discussion after the film. FMI: 601-207-0630.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Child Health Day: Happy Smiles at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District is hosting its annual Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall near Belk. The event will feature informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, community resources and more.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Candy Corn Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 9:30 a.m. - The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites at the MSU Riley Center. School Show Times - 9:30 a.m. and noon. Grades Pre-K-2. FMI: Box Office, 601-696-2200.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch in the courtyard at The MAX with Meridian’s own Daniel Houze - a singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitar player who grew up loving southern gospel and country music. Bring your lunch and a friend or two. Free and open to the public.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Owl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Ideas on Tap: The Future of Public Education in Meridian at The MAX - addressing public education in Meridian with local school district superintendents John-Mark Cain from Lauderdale and Amy Carter from Meridian. Light refreshments, cash bar. Free and open to the public.
• 6-9 p.m. - The 5th annual Buds & Burgers will be in Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian. The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kid's area, with beer and soft drinks available for sale. Admission for the event is $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance at www.mitchelldistributing.com for a discounted price. FMI: contact Anna Grace Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com. or the Mitchell Distributing office at 601-482-6161.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Special guest will be Country Music Radio DJ from Australia, Norman (Tubby) Dyer. Get ready for some down under country music singing and guitar playing. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-616-5039 or Leola Jones, 601-616-4805.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association will meet at the MSU Extension Office/Ruby Rankin Farmer’s Market Bldg., 587 Old Scooba Rd., DeKalb. Representatives from Mississippi Forestry Association and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will be featured, speakers. Please call 601-743-2837 by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, with the number attending. A meal will be served.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for the best costume.
Monday, Oct. 21
• 11 a.m. - Adult Magnetic Organizers Cookie Sheet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Charley Pride Film Screening at The MAX. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart.
Friday, Oct. 25
• 2-4 p.m. - First-ever Pink Party, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at Anderson Regional Cancer Center, 1704 23rd Ave. There will be music, refreshments, and a survivor balloon release. Don’t miss the “Kiss Cancer Goodbye”n Car.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Nov. 1
• 10 a.m. - Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc., its Board of Directors, and the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program Staff, and Volunteers, invite you to its Veterans Brunch - Theme: “Honoring All Who Served” with guest speaker Retired Army Col. Jennifer Riley-Collins, at the Mt. Barton School Bldg., 2900 Saint Paul St. RSVP by Oct. 25, by calling 601-483-4838. Limited seating.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Dr. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-693-4422.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
