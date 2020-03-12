Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Friday, March 13
• 1 p.m. - Beginner Bridge Lessons will be offered at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: Call Tommie Prichard, 601-679-8466.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Saturday, March 14
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Annual Benefit Auction Fundraiser at Louin Volunteer Fire Department, Louin. Grilled chicken plates $5, $1 raffle tickets on La-Z-Boy chair and two halves of a processed pig, silent auction and bake sale.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Monday, March 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult Crafts St. Patrick’s Day Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, March 17
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5-7:30 p.m. - St. Paddy’s Day at The MAX. 601-938-9126.
• 5:30 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. FMI: Call Tom Maynor, 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, March 18
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert: Cole Hill at The MAX.
• Noon - The Women’s Alliance of Meridian (WAM) will Take a Tour of BWI. This is a brown bag event. BWI is located at 5215 Fairgrounds Dr. in Marion. If you would like to attend please RSVP to cholladay@embdc.org or call 601-693-1306.
• 4:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 2:30 p.m.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Monday, March 23
• 10 a.m. - Joint Camp at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Pick-a-Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
• 6-8 p.m. - Big Brother, Big Sister in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, March 24
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 2-3 p.m. - Diabetes Support Group will meet at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. FMI: 601-553-6399.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. FMI: 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, March 25
• 9:30-11 a.m. - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold its 18th annual Business, Education, and Healthcare Expo in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission. FMI: Contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts DIY Pillow Covers at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 26
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association Spring meeting at the MSU/Ruby Rankin Farmers Market Bldg. DeKalb. Speaker Dr. John B. Auel, Mississippi Tree Farm Administrator. FMI: Call 601-743-2837 if you plan to attend. Dinner will be served.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Loose Caboose Arts & Crafts Festival downtown Newton.
• 10 a.m. - The American Legion Post in Decatur will have its first Poker Run Fundraiser to benefit Veterans. There will be prizes, door prizes, food and drinks and a 50/50 drawing. FMI: Contact “Lambchop” at 601-627-9262 or email kc5aws@aol.com.
• 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - The Easter Bunny arrives at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Touch a Truck at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Monday, March 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 31
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
6 p.m. - Symphony Doo-Dah at the MSU Riley Center. Come enjoy the parade of loveable characters hosting our very own instrument zoo and face painting prior to the concert. Adults/$25, Military/$20, Students/$10.601-693-2224.
Friday, April 3
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener + Friends Live at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 9 a.m. - 18th Annual Threefoot Arts Festival at Meridian’s City Hall lawn. Juried Arts show - Earth’s Bounty - Great food - Children’s Activities, Arts & Crafts and more. FMI: 601-693-2787.
• 9 a.m. - First Saturday at the MAX: Grow your Own.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bunny Patch Easter Egg Hunt at Lazy Acres in Chunky. FMI: 601-655-8264.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Sunday, April 5
• 1-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Thursday, April 9
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Grand Opening Celebration of Coburn’s new Meridian location. Serving Jambalaya, and the Coburn’s #34 Nascar race car and 1934 truck will be on display, along with presentations from vendors. Win door prizes. 2103 B St., Meridian.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care Services, Neshoba General Hospital, and Help At Home will sponsor a free community event “Your Health Matters” at the Neshoba County Coliseum. State and local speakers, along with 40 exhibitors will be present. There will also be door prizes. FMI: Call Ruth Sanders, MSN, RN, at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
