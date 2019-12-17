Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) Snowman Charm Pin Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6 p.m. - Free Holiday Concert at the MSU Riley Center featuring the LCSD bands with special guests: The MCC Guitar and MCC Jazz Ensemble.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch: Join steel guitarist and bluesman Wes Lee in the courtyard at The MAX for an hour of live music.
• 12:05-1 p.m. - The group, Capital City Brass, of the Jackson Symphony Orchestra, presents its Annual Christmas Concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2502.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade No-Sew Snowman Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy Group meets at 2 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - Free Meridian High School Choirs music/concert at Bonita Lakes Mall Belk Court.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Vitalant Blood Drive at Bonita Lakes Mall at the Meeting Place in the Mall beside Belk.
• 7 p.m. - Home for the Holidays Variety Show at The MAX - Showcasing local talent. Admission is free.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soulé Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 1-4 p.m. - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Zeta Chapter will have a “Taste & Dine” The Zeta Way at the Council of Organizations, 814 45th Ave., Meridian. Dine-in or carry-out is available. Please contact a member of our chapter to purchase tickets. Donation $20.
• 3 p.m. - The Polar Express will roll back into the Temple Theatre for two more showings. All aboard, and don’t forget to wear your pajamas. Free parking and great concessions. Doors open one hour before the show. Admission $5.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 3 p.m. - The Polar Express will roll back into the Temple Theatre for two more showings. All aboard, and don’t forget to wear your pajamas. Free parking and great concessions. Doors open one hour before the show. Admission $5.
Monday, Dec. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 2-4 p.m. - Sucarnochee Sunday Revue at the historic Temple Theatre featuring various artists in the region with different genres of music. Hosted by singer/songwriter Jacky Jack White.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Canvas Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. All alumni are encouraged to attend as we plan to continue to plan for our up-coming banquet which will be held at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center this year. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Thursday, Jan. 23
• 7 p.m. - Young Professionals of Meridian Membership Drive at DC Guitar Studio, 2211 Front St. FMI: Clark Terry, membership chair, 601-479-9757.
