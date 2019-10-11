Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 12124 meets at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian every 2nd Monday. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and the mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 7 a.m.-noon - Garage Sale at Life Church Meridian. The event will be held in the parking lot of The Barn - the old Barnhill’s bldg. next the church.
• 8 a.m. - Craft Fair at the Chunky Ball Field. Open to all vendors who sell homemade/handmade items, arts and crafts, knives, food vendors, and entertainment.
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - The James R. Blackwell, American Legion Post 257 will have a garage sale in the parking lot of the Hamasa Shriners Bldg. at 5516 Dale Dr., Marion. In case of rain, the event will be changed to Oct. 26.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Extravaganza Gift Show at the Tommy Dulaney Center.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) is putting on its 2019 Mind Matters event, “Fun Time With Superheroes,” at Bonita Lakes Park (by the big playground.) Kids from 1-100 are encouraged to dress up as their favorite superhero and have a great time with games, prizes, face painting, music, and free food. FMI: Contact Jill Walsh, 601-917-1474.
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the old Porterville Community Center, Porterville. Everyone who attended the old school are asked to attend as we begin to prepare for next year’s reunion. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 2 p.m. - High Tea and Silent Auction at Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity. Wear your hats, sip some tea, and bid on auction items.
• 7 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse.
• 7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. - Light The Night Fun Run and Light Ceremony at Okatibbee Dam – to shine a light on domestic violence and honor survivors. FMI: 601-482-8719.
Sunday, Oct. 13
• 1 p.m. - Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes at Bonita Lakes Park in Meridian. Registration and activities begin at 1 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/5k Walk starting at 2 p.m. To register, call the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi at 601-957-7878 or visit msdiabetes.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Ceramic Pumpkin Bowl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:15 p.m. - Backpack Full of Cash, narrated by Matt Damon - Documentary Screening and Panel Discussion at EMEPA Auditorium, 2128 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Mr. Lloyd Gray will moderate a panel discussion after the film. FMI: 601-207-0630.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Child Health Day: Happy Smiles at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District is hosting its annual Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall near Belk. The event will feature informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, community resources and more.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Candy Corn Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 17
• 9:30 a.m. - The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Other Eric Carle Favorites at the MSU Riley Center. School Show Times - 9:30 a.m. and noon. Grades Pre-K-2. FMI: Box Office, 601-696-2200.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch in the courtyard at The MAX with Meridian’s own Daniel Houze - a singer, songwriter, and acoustic guitar player who grew up loving southern gospel and country music. Bring your lunch and a friend or two. Free and open to the public.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Owl at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Ideas on Tap: The Future of Public Education in Meridian at The MAX - addressing public education in Meridian with local school district superintendents John-Mark Cain from Lauderdale and Amy Carter from Meridian. Light refreshments, cash bar. Free and open to the public.
• 6-9 p.m. - The 5th annual Buds & Burgers will be in Singing Brakeman Park in downtown Meridian. The event will feature live music from Timmy Segars, as well as a kid's area, with beer and soft drinks available for sale. Admission for the event is $10 per person and can be purchased online in advance at www.mitchelldistributing.com for a discounted price. FMI: contact Anna Grace Tanner at annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com. or the Mitchell Distributing office at 601-482-6161.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Special guest will be Country Music Radio DJ from Australia, Norman (Tubby) Dyer. Get ready for some down under country music singing and guitar playing. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-616-5039 or Leola Jones, 601-616-4805.
• 6:30 p.m. - Kemper County Forestry Association will meet at the MSU Extension Office/Ruby Rankin Farmer’s Market Bldg., 587 Old Scooba Rd., DeKalb. Representatives from Mississippi Forestry Association and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service will be featured, speakers. Please call 601-743-2837 by 4 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14, with the number attending. A meal will be served.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for the best costume.
Monday, Oct. 21
• 11 a.m. - Adult Magnetic Organizers Cookie Sheet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Candy Corn Face Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (7th-12th Grade) STEM Red Solo Cup Challenge at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Color Your Own Pumpkins at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6:30 p.m. - Octoberfest 2019 at The Meridian Little Theatre.
• 6:30-9:30 p.m. - Charley Pride Film Screening at The MAX. After the screening, there will be a Q&A session with filmmaker Barb Hall and musician Marty Stuart.
Friday, Oct. 25
• 2-4 p.m. - First-ever Pink Party, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, at Anderson Regional Cancer Center, 1704 23rd Ave. There will be music, refreshments, and a survivor balloon release. Don’t miss the “Kiss Cancer Goodbye”n Car.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with Tyler Carroll and Pineridge of Quitman; The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Oct. 27
• 10 a.m. - Homecoming services at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newton with Terry Joe Terrell of Foxworth, Miss., in concert, followed by morning worship services at 11 a.m. A fellowship lunch will be served at noon. The church is located at 4442 Newton-Conehatta Rd. (5 miles North of Newton). FMI: 601-896-2249.
Monday, Oct. 28
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Goofy Fac Pumpkin Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30 p.m. - East Central Community College’s Theta Chi Chapter of Phi Beta Lambda, along with the Office of Student Services, is hosting several Financial Reality Fairs in the college’s district that are free and open to ECCC students and to the public. The FRF will be held at the Philadelphia-Neshoba County Public Library.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Halloween Luminaries at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Halloween Tote Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Nov. 1
• 10 a.m. - Multi County Community Service Agency, Inc., its Board of Directors, and the Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program Staff, and Volunteers, invite you to its Veterans Brunch - Theme: “Honoring All Who Served” with guest speaker Retired Army Col. Jennifer Riley-Collins, at the Mt. Barton School Bldg., 2900 Saint Paul St. RSVP by Oct. 25, by calling 601-483-4838. Limited seating.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Dr. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-693-4422.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
