Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Thursday, Nov. 7
• 11 a.m. - Meridian Community College to salute veterans in a special ceremony with keynote speaker Meridian Naval Air Station Executive Officer CDR John-Paul “JP” Falardeau in the Graham Gymnasium on the campus.
• 2 p.m. - DC Guitar Studio Ribbon Cutting to celebrate its Grand Opening downtown Meridian, 2211 Front St.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bushels Basket Magnet Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 4:30-6 p.m. - Meridian Museum of Art After Hours at the Meridian Museum of Art. Special music, three great exhibitions, fine food from Weidmann’s Restaurant served with wine and beer.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. We will distribute raffle tickets for our annual fundraiser and collecting large canned goods to be distributed to local charitable organizations for the upcoming holiday season. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Friday, Nov. 8
• 2-6 p.m. - Auditions for the Disney musical, Frozen Jr., will be held at Meridian Community College by appointment only. Saturday auditions will be held from 9-5 p.m., and Sunday, from 2-5 p. Audition registration is required. Register online at MERIDIANCC.EDU/frozenjr.
Saturday, Nov. 9
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Holiday Gift Bazaar at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4223 Poplar Springs Drive. FMI: 60-485-4105.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas in the Highlands at Highland Baptist Church.
• 5:30 p.m. - Buckaroo BBQ featuring music by Scott McQuaig and The Tomcats, 2707 Sam Gray Road, Meridian. Donations requested for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in memory of Steve Henderson.
• 7:30 p.m. - Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets from $35 to $100. Visit www.msurileycenter.com for tickets or call the Box Office, 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Nov. 10
• 2 p.m. - Suqualena Community Association will hold its annual meeting at Suqualena Masonic Lodge.
• 3 p.m. - The vocal trio, the Victory Belles from The National WWII Museum in New Orleans, will hold a concert at the Temple Theatre as a Salute to Veterans. Don’t miss this nostalgic music from the 1940s. Tickets $10 and $15. FMI: 601-693-5353 or 601-678-1162.
Monday, Nov. 11
• 10:30 a.m. - Veterans Day Ceremony at Doughboy Monument, 23rd Ave.-6th St. FMI: Van McCarty, 601-483-6984.
• Noon - Luncheon for Veterans at VFW Post 79, 5614 Old Hwy. 80 West. FMI: Ann Murphy, 601-693-5382.
• 12:15 p.m. - The public is invited to join students and faculty at East Mississippi Community College in Scooba as they pay tribute to the nation’s military with “God Bless America Day” in the Chapel of the Pines on the Scooba campus.
• 3 p.m. - Veterans Day Parade, downtown Meridian, begins at 9th St.-25th Ave. FMI: Leroy Morse, 601-429-5179.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
• 10 a.m. - The public is invited to join students and faculty at The East Mississippi Community College Golden Triangle Mayhew Campus as they pay special tribute to medical military personnel during the annual “Proud to be an American” event in the Lyceum Auditorium. Area veterans are encouraged to attend.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pumpkin Pie Magnet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Unfinished Wood Trinket Box at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 14
• 8 a.m. - Inaugural Visit of The Wall That Heals in Columbia, Miss., Nov. 14-17. There will be an 8 a.m. Flag Raising ceremony, a noon wreath-laying ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Sunset ceremony, and a Candlelight ceremony on Saturday, the 16th at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public 24 hours a day until its closing on Sunday at 2 p.m.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Paper Bag Owl Thanksgiving Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5:30-8:30 p.m. - The Seventh Annual United Way of East Mississippi’s Women’s Leadership Council’s Power of the Purse at the MSU Riley Center. Sneak Peek starts at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and Wine - Power of the Purse is a live & silent auction that benefits the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a community impact of United Way of East Mississippi. Tickets $40, 601-693-2732.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents the MCC Jazz Band under the direction of Carey Smith with guest artist Don Black. A special night of swing and the big band sound in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7:30 p.m. - Norman Foote at the MSU Riley Center. With his guitar, his songs, and his goofy props and puppets, Norman Foote charms adults and inspires kids to fits of giggles. VIP $35, A $25, B $20, Family Pass $45. 601-696-2200.
Friday, Nov. 15
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
Saturday, Nov. 16
• 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Meridian Mistletoe Market at the Temple Theatre.
• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. - 8th annual Christmas Open House at Family Flea Market and Antique Mall, 1107 B St., Meridian. Food, drinks, sales and tons of fun.
• 10:30 a.m. - The East Quitman Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its Fall Festival with concession stands, free bounce house, special singing and an auction at 1 p.m. Drawing for rifle immediately after auction. Hwy. 511 East Quitman. FMI: 601-776-3349.
• 6-9 p.m. - The Mississippi Homecoming a benefit for Hope Village for Children at the historic Temple Theatre. The event will feature the Bros. 4 (Brothers Four), Soul’d Our Quartet and 2ndMile. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets on sale now - $15 general admission presale, $20 day of concert. https://www.itickets.com/events/436238 or by calling 800-965-9324. Group ticket information call Richard Ferguson, 601-416-1630. Children 12 and under free.
• 6:30 p.m. - APPS 4 ALZ at Jean’s in Meridian - We invite you to come join us for an evening of appetizers from local restaurants, music, friends, and fun to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Mississippi. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. Email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com or call 334-590-0302 for more information.
Sunday, Nov. 17
• 6 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents MCC Gospel Choir in the McCain Theater. Enjoy spirituals, anthems, contemporary worship, and gospel music. FMI: 601-484-8678.
Monday, Nov. 18
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 9:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local work group meeting to discuss the FY 2020 Farm Bill Programs.The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations and the public to determine natural resource issues and county priorities. The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. Patients, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend. Bingo, lunch, and lots of fellowship. FMI: C.W. Rankin, 601-604-1919.
• 11:30 a.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators Association will have its Nov. meeting as an American Education Week Luncheon at the Meridian High School/Ross Collins Wildcat Cafe. Reservations are required with the ECMREA members by calling the numbers in its 2019 ECMREA handbook. FMI: Call Adrian T. Mosley, 601-482-5438.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. Free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some blue grass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
