Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Thursday, Aug. 20
• 10:30 - Mini Maestros at The MAX for children 5 and under. Free and open to the public.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with LaQuinton Holliday at The MAX. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Aug. 21
• Noon - Lunch plus a movie: The Lion King at The MAX.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
• 4-5:30 p.m. - Titus Brooks Heagins: Illustrated Talk at The MAX.
• 4-6 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse Auditions. Send a private message to reserve a time slot.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. - Fall Bash at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2217 MS-19. Bloodmobiles will be in the parking lot. Schedule appointment at vitalant.org. or call 877-25VITAL.
Thursday, Aug. 27
• 6-8 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse Auditions. Send a private message to reserve a time slot.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 2-3:30 p.m. - Tony Lewis: Illustrated Talk at The MAX.
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Thursday, Sept. 3
• 6-10 p.m. - The MAX Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020: Honoring the five artists selected for induction: Musicians Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and Jerry Lee Lewis and post Margaret Walker.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• The first Annual Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
