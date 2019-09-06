Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• RSVP is honoring 9/11 first responders and are asking churches, clubs, individuals, grocery and retail stores, etc. to donate cakes, cookies, or any baked goods, or store-bought items for this worthy cause. RSVP volunteers will distribute these items to the Meridian Police Deptartment, Meridian fire stations, Metro Ambulance, the 911 Call Center, LEMA, Red Cross, Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Salvation Army, and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deptartment. Please bring all items on Monday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 10 by 3 p.m. to the RSVP office at United Way of East Mississippi at 4817 North Park Drive behind Kentucky Fried Chicken on North Hills St. FMI: 601-693-2732 or 601-482-0512.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for wedding’s, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496, and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room on the third floor.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 12124 meets at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian every 2nd Monday. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Civitan Club meets in the Rush Hospital Private Dining Room. (except every fifth Tuesday), FMI: 601-938-6409.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• 12 p.m. - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 12-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Tuesday/Thursday, Al-Anon meetings at Firehouse, 3753 19th St.
• 6:30 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Ch. 56 meets at 4101 19th St. Food pantry available 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. FMI: Commander Dan Ward 601-485-1813.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Saturday, Sept. 7
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Earth’s Bounty at Singing Brakeman Park.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Mississippi Day: Gulfport at The MAX. $5 all adults, $1 youth 6-17. Kids 5 and under plus members are always free.
• 10 a.m. - Battle of the Cowboys 2019 at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, 1022 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian. Hosted by Cattle Call Cowboy Church. The day starts with a Mule Pull at 10 a.m. There will be live music with Pete Ochello. Ranch Rodeo starts at 2 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - Jamal Roberts Single Release Concert featuring Sunday’s Best Season 9 contestants Keyla Richardson, Chelsea Barnes, & Tiffany Moore at Fifth St. Baptist Church, 2530 Hwy. 45 N., Meridian. Also featuring the Union Grove Mass Choir, Children of Christ & the McGee Sisters. Hosted by Amelia McGee & Evangelist Kajsa Cole. Admission to the concert is $10.
• 6-9 p.m. - Meridian Symphony Orchestra Opening Night Concert at the MSU Riley Center featuring returning guest pianist Sandra Shen. $35 adults, $25 military, $10 students (all ages). 601-696-2200.
Sunday, Sept. 8
• 11 a.m.-5 p.m. - Come to The MAX and celebrate Grandparent’s Day. Free refreshments, games, family fun, and more. Bingo games at 1 and 3 p.m. Discounted museum admission: Tickets are $8 Adults plus Youth/Kids 5 and under plus members are free.
Monday, Sept. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adult Dominoes and Donuts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Responders “Thank You” at The MAX. The MAX is giving two complimentary admission passes to all Mississippi first responders, Sept. 10-13. ID required. FMI: 601-581-1550.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Patriotic Turtle Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - Anderson Regional Health System will sponsor an RN Job Fair - HR Department - Hollingsworth Building, 2nd floor - North Campus. Offers made on-site for full-time, part-time and PRN positions. FMI: andersonregional.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) DIY Photo Pillow Cover at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:30 p.m. - 3rd Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb benefiting all local first responders at the City of Meridian Parking Garage. Benefit fund held by Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Cost $25. Preregister at Time2Run.net or register at the event before 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Leaf at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Sept. 14
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Noon-5 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
• 6 p.m. - The MSU Riley Center and Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Celebrate Jimmie Rodgers with Premiere Party for PBS “Country Music” at the MSU Riley Center. The free presentation in the Riley Center’s Intimate Studio Theater. FMI: www.pbs.org/kenburns/country-music.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 4919 19th Ave. for their monthly meeting. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. FMI: Contact Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 10 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian and the 186th Air Refueling Wing will host its annual POW/MIA ceremony at Meridian’s City Hall, 3rd floor. This year’s speaker will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Robinson. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Meet and greet with refreshments after the ceremony. FMI: 601-679-2602.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:15 p.m. - St. Paul’s Music Series season opens with a gala showcase of Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats. Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 5:15. Refreshments will be provided by the Music Series Committee.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cardiovascular Institute of the South, 4909 Great River Dr., is hosting a free screening event and lobby display as part of raising awareness for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) caused by plaque build-up or blockages in the legs. Registration is encouraged. To sign up, visit https://www.cardio.com/event-calendar.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 8:30 a.m. - 2019 Walk 4 Alzheimer’s Mississippi at Bonita Lake. Go to alzms.org to sign up or learn how to be a sponsor or email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Service members remembrance ceremony. FMI on the even or the Navy Gold Star Program contact, Troy Field at 601-679-2360.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• 7:40 a.m. - Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
