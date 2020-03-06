Floye Louise McCrory Tillman was born on Dec. 31, 1928, to Julia Strebeck and Floyd McCrory. She passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Poplar Springs Nursing Home in Meridian, Miss. at the age of 91. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Newton …