Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
Daily:
Friday, Sept. 13
• 10 a.m. - Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program and Sponsor Multi-County Community Services Agency, Inc., will be celebrating “Frances W. Davidson Day of Service” at the Mt. Barton Bldg. 2906A Saint Paul St. FMI: 601-483-4838.
Saturday, Sept. 14
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Noon-5 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
• 6 p.m. - The MSU Riley Center and Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Celebrate Jimmie Rodgers with Premiere Party for PBS “Country Music” at the MSU Riley Center. The free presentation in the Riley Center’s Intimate Studio Theater. FMI: www.pbs.org/kenburns/country-music.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinsons Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. There will be a guest speaker, entertainment, and refreshments. FMI: 601-604-1919.
• 7 p.m. - The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 4919 19th Ave. for their monthly meeting. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. FMI: Contact Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 10 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian and the 186th Air Refueling Wing will host its annual POW/MIA ceremony at Meridian’s City Hall, 3rd floor. This year’s speaker will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Robinson. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Meet and greet with refreshments after the ceremony. FMI: 601-679-2602.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 11:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County and Clarke County Republican Women will hold a joint meeting on the second floor of Weidmann’s. There will be five guest speakers: Brent Bailey,
candidate for Central District Public Service Commissioner; Michael Watson, candidate for Secretary of State; Butch Lee, candidate for Central District Transportation Commissioner; Dane Maxwell, candidate for Southern District Public Service Commissioner and Troy Smith, candidate for District 84 of the MS House of Representatives.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:15 p.m. - St. Paul’s Music Series season opens with a gala showcase of Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats. Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 5:15. Refreshments will be provided by the Music Series Committee.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cardiovascular Institute of the South, 4909 Great River Dr., is hosting a free screening event and lobby display as part of raising awareness for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) caused by plaque build-up or blockages in the legs. Registration is encouraged. To sign up, visit https://www.cardio.com/event-calendar.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 8:30 a.m. - 2019 Walk 4 Alzheimer’s Mississippi at Bonita Lake. Go to alzms.org to sign up or learn how to be a sponsor or email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Servicemembers remembrance ceremony. FMI on the even or the Navy Gold Star Program contact, Troy Field at 601-679-2360.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• 7:40 a.m. - Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. All alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• 8 a.m.-1 p.m. - Plant Sale at Earth’s Bounty by East MS Master Gardeners. Fall is the best time for planting to allow roots to establish over the winter months to produce beautiful flowering shrubs and perennials in the Spring. FMI: 601-485-8096.
Thursday, Oct. 10
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Friday, Oct. 11
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Oct. 12
• 10 a.m.-3 p.m. - Fall Book Sale at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, 2nd floor. FMI: 601-693-6771.
Saturday, Oct. 19
• 8 a.m. - 2019 5K and 1M Mini-Pumpkin Run at Bonita Lakes. Mini- Pumpkin run starts at 8 a.m. with the Pumpkin Run starting at 8:30 a.m. Register online at www.stategamesofms.org or register on-site starting at 7 a.m. Prizes will be given for best costume.
Saturday, Oct. 26
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - “Bluegrass in the Park” at Clarkco State Park. A first-time event with The Blue Grass Cartel of Meridian, The Long Creek Band of Quitman, Winky Hicks Band of Butler, Ala., and the Pilgrims of Philadelphia providing the entertainment. Bring your lawn chairs. Concessions will be available. Admission to attend will be $6 per car up to four people, then 50 cents for each additional person. A raffle is available to win a park bench. Raffle tickets are $2 each or six tickets for $5. FMI: 601-776-6527.
• 7:30 p.m. - Straight No Chaser “The Open Bar Tour.” at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.