Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
• 9:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District, in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local workgroup meeting to discuss the FY 2020 Farm Bill Programs. The local workgroup includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations and the public to determine natural resource issues and county priorities. The meeting will be held at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S, Meridian.
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Shape Turkey Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:30 a.m. - The Parkinson Support Group will meet at Fifteenth Ave. Baptist Church. Patients, caregivers, and family members are encouraged to attend. Bingo, lunch, and lots of fellowship. FMI: C.W. Rankin, 601-604-1919.
• 11:30 a.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators Association will have its Nov. meeting as an American Education Week Luncheon at the Meridian High School/Ross Collins Wildcat Cafe. Reservations are required with the ECMREA members by calling the numbers in its 2019 ECMREA handbook. FMI: Call Adrian T. Mosley, 601-482-5438.
• 1-3 p.m. - UAW 2185 will meet at the Meridian Activity Center. the Trust will be there, bring your questions and papers so they can help. FMI: Contact George, 601-737-5266.
• 3-7 p.m. - Meridian Public School District Parent University at Bonita Lakes Mall - Informative sessions on financial literacy, fitness and well being, and more. FMI: 601-484-4960 or www.mpsdk12.net.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM (Newton’s Cradle Storm).
• 7:30 p.m. - An Acoustic Evening With John Hiatt at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $60, A $45, B $35. 601-696-2200.
Thursday, Nov. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Thanksgiving Turkeys at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5-7 p.m. - Open Gala for the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 5-9 p.m. - Meridian Council for the Arts presents Third Thursdays Concert Series - location to be determined. A free concert featuring Bishop Gunn plus Royal Horses.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Nov. 22
• 5-9 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival Preview at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
Saturday, Nov. 23
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Tis the Season Market at the Neshoba County Coliseum - lots of vendors showing the latest in fashion, gifts, and home decor.
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival at The MAX - Join us for a preview of the Holiday Arts + Crafts Festival, bringing artists, artisans, and foodies together for an evening of live music, Christmas cocktails, hot chocolate, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more! $5 cover fee ages 12 and up.
• 10 a.m.-noon - Santa’s Welcome Party at Bonita Lakes Mall Center Court.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Nov. 25
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Pom Pom Owl Ornament at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Mandela Sand Art Pictures at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Nov. 28
• 2 p.m. - Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at Silva Linings Cheesecakery, 121 N Main St., Newton.
Monday, Dec. 2
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bell’s Best Cookbooks annual sale will take place across from City Hall Christmas tree in the old Telephone Bldg. 2301 7th St., Meridian. Many Southern cookbooks, RADA knives, and accessories are available for purchase from $5 up. They make great Christmas presents. The sale begins Monday, Dec. 2 and goes through Friday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
• 4 p.m. - Community Grief Support Group Meeting at Quitman First United Methodist Church with Pastor, Rev. Pam Randall in the Kirkland Activity Center (the red brick house on the corner beside the church, 203 E. Franklin St.) FMI: Hospice Compasus, 601-483-5200 or Quitman First United Methodist Church, 601-776-2637.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 10th annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot, 128 S. Main St., in Newton. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jingle Bell Bazaar at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Annex. 99 Westwood Ave., Quitman. No admission fee. FMI: 601-479-6901.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
