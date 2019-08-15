Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
F.Y.I.
• Meridian High School Class of 1974 is having its 45th reunion the weekend of Sept. 27-28. It is homecoming weekend for Meridian High, so we will have activities Friday and Saturday night. Check our Facebook page for registration cost and details, Meridian Wildcats Class of ’74, or contact Jack Coleman, 601-297-7186.
• Boiled Peanuts - Cajun and Plain Salted, Aug. 29-31, at the Hamasa P-Nut, Shed at 5516 Dale Dr. in Marion. $8 for 3 pounds. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Pre-order at 601-693-1361 or email hamasashriners@comcast.net.
Daily:
Friday, Aug. 16
• 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. - Basic Life Support/CPR Certification Class at the MCC Riley Workforce Development Center. FMI: 601-482-7445.
• 9 a.m. - GED Registration at Meridian Community College at the Ralph E. Young Jr. Center for Adult Basic Education. FMI: 601-484-8796.
• 5-7:30 p.m. - End of Summer Free Concert at the Roxy Theatre in Newton with a wide variety of music and performers. The Newton Theatre Company will have chips, candy, and drinks for purchases in their concession stand.
• 7-11 p.m. - Back 2 School Balloon Battle at Skate Odyssey.
Monday, Aug. 19
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler STEM Clothespin Airplane at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Kahoot at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Lego Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-9 p.m. - 10th annual Sporting Clays for Character at the Hamasa Temple Shrine, 5516 Dale Dr., in Marion. Dress casual - dinner and spirits by Pretty Presentations. Live and silent auction (all sponsors, shooters, spouses/guests invited. FMI: Call Ken Kercheval, 601-693-6757 or Ken.Kercheval@scouting.org.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 8 a.m. - Care Lodge and Alliance Health Center present Care Lodge 25th annual Conference “Building Resilience in Children & Those Who Champion Their Success” featuring Keynote Speaker Dave Pelzer at the MSU Riley Center. Conference fee: $75, Register by Monday, Aug. 12. To register: Call or email Cindy Dyess, 601-581-9918 or cindy.dyess@uhsinc.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - MSU Riley Center’s 2019 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series presents Lonestar. Tickets on sale at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 601-696-2200 and on the website, www.msurileycenter.com. $64, $58.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Aug. 26
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.•
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Pallet Coaster at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Memory Cards at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Leaf Shaped Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Canvas Drawstring Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Heart Mosaic at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Butterfly Sand Art at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 5
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Grandparent Picture Frame at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking all alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties to attend as we prepare for the fiscal year events. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Friday, Sept. 6
• 2 p.m. - The East Central MS Retired Educators will have its Sept. meeting at the Meridian Senior Citizens Center. Members and interested educators should arrive for social at 1:30 p.m. with the meeting at 2 p.m. ECMREA is to bring school supplies to donate to the B&G Club and to make reservations for our Fall trip to the Jackson Museums. Guest speaker will be Lauderdale County School District School Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain. FMI: 601-604-2933.
Monday, Sept. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adult Dominoes and Donuts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Patriotic Turtle Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) DIY Photo Pillow Cover at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Leaf at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
