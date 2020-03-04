Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Thursday, March 5
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking everyone in Meridian and surrounding counties who are Valley alumni to attend as we continue to prepare for our banquet on April 3, 2020, at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 601-350-0255.
• 7 p.m. - “We Have a Plot” meet two Mississippi Authors John Floyd and Laurie Parker at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Admission is Free.
Saturday, March 7
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - First Saturday at The MAX - Food for Thought. $5 adults/$1 youth 6-17/kids 5 and under free. Members free.
•11 a.m. - Kidzone presents the movie Toy Story 4 at the Temple Theatre. Kids' activities include inflatables, petting zoo, Carter World cartoon characters. Grades K-5 - free admission.
• Noon-1 p.m. - First Saturday: Live music with Daniel House at The MAX.
• 7 p.m. - The Best of Broadway with The Meridian Symphony Orchestra at the MSU Riley Center. 601-693-2224 for tickets.
Monday, March 9
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Bonita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Tuesday, March 10
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Binita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Wednesday, March 11
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade - Craft St. Patrick’s Bracelets at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Binita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Thursday, March 12
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Binita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Friday, March 14
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Binita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Saturday, March 15
• 7-10 p.m. - C & M Carnival at Binita Lakes Mall - Main Entrance. 601-693-3433 ext. 222.
Monday, March 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult Crafts St. Patrick’s Day Bracelet at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, March 17
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5-7:30 p.m. - St. Paddy’s Day at The MAX. 601-938-9126.
Wednesday, March 18
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts: DIY Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert: Cole Hill at The MAX.
• Noon - The Women’s Alliance of Meridian (WAM) will Take a Tour of BWI. This is a brown bag event. BWI is located at 5215 Fairgrounds Dr. in Marion. If you would like to attend please RSVP to cholladay@embdc.org or call 601-693-1306.
• 4:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 2:30 p.m.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Monday, March 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Pick-a-Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 24
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
• 9:30-11 a.m. - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold its 18th annual Business, Education, and Healthcare Expo in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission. FMI: Contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts DIY Pillow Covers at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 26
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th Annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 10 a.m.-9 p.m. - The Easter Bunny arrives at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - Touch a Truck at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Monday, March 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 31
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
6 p.m. - Symphony Doo-Dah at the MSU Riley Center. Come enjoy the parade of loveable characters hosting our very own instrument zoo and face painting prior to the concert. Adults/$25, Military/$20, Students/$10.601-693-2224.
Friday, April 3
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener + Friends Live at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 9 a.m. - 18th Annual Threefoot Arts Festival at Meridian’s City Hall lawn. Juried Arts show - Earth’s Bounty - Great food - Children’s Activities, Arts & Crafts and more. FMI: 601-693-2787.
• 9 a.m. - First Saturday at the MAX: Grow your Own.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bunny Patch Easter Egg Hunt at Lazy Acres in Chunky. FMI: 601-655-8264.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Sunday, April 5
• 1-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
