Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will hold a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in the Navy Operational Support Center. Guest speaker will be retired Hospital Corpsman Chief William “Bill” Johnson.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc., Sponsor for Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program invites all firemen, policemen, medics, and utility workers to come and have lunch with us as we “Honor Our Heroes.” Mult-County is located at 2096 Saint Paul St.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) DIY Photo Pillow Cover at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5:30 p.m. - 3rd annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb benefiting all local first responders at the City of Meridian Parking Garage. Benefit fund held by Community Foundation of East Mississippi. Cost $25. Preregister at Time2Run.net or register at the event before 5 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Leaf at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Sept. 13
• 10 a.m. - Lauderdale County Foster Grandparent Program and Sponsor Multi-County Community Services Agency, Inc., will be celebrating “Frances W. Davidson Day of Service” at the Mt. Barton Bldg. 2906A Saint Paul St. FMI: 601-483-4838.
Saturday, Sept. 14
• 10 a.m.-6 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
Sunday, Sept. 15
• Noon-5 p.m. - The annual Golden Triangle Comic-Con celebrating comic, geek, and pop culture returns to a new location at East Mississippi Community College’s Communiversity, located at 7003 S. Frontage Rd. General admission is $12 for children ages 7-12 and $20 for those 13 and older. Admission for students, first responders, and the military is $15 with ID. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gtcomiccon.com and will also be available at the door.
• 6 p.m. - The MSU Riley Center and Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience Celebrate Jimmie Rodgers with Premiere Party for PBS “Country Music” at the MSU Riley Center. The free presentation in the Riley Center’s Intimate Studio Theater. FMI: www.pbs.org/kenburns/country-music.
Monday, Sept. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Bird Bath at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Scarecrow Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 7 p.m. - The Disabled American Veterans will meet at 4919 19th Ave. for their monthly meeting. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. FMI: Contact Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
• 10 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian and the 186th Air Refueling Wing will host its annual POW/MIA ceremony at Meridian’s City Hall, 3rd floor. This year’s speaker will be U.S. Air Force Capt. Bill Robinson. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Meet and greet with refreshments after the ceremony. FMI: 601-679-2602.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 19
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Wood Carving at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Genealogy meets from 2-3 p.m.
• 5:15 p.m. - St. Paul’s Music Series season opens with a gala showcase of Scott McQuaig and the Tomcats. Doors open at 5 p.m., the program begins at 5:15. Refreshments will be provided by the Music Series Committee.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m. - Cardiovascular Institute of the South, 4909 Great River Dr., is hosting a free screening event and lobby display as part of raising awareness for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) caused by plaque build-up or blockages in the legs. Registration is encouraged. To sign up, visit https://www.cardio.com/event-calendar.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Saturday, Sept. 21
• 8:30 a.m. - 2019 Walk 4 Alzheimer’s Mississippi at Bonita Lake. Go to alzms.org to sign up or learn how to be a sponsor or email meridianmedicalmarketing@gmail.com.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Caitlin Sollie Powell Benefit Shoot at the Meridian Public Safety and Training Facility. This will be a fun day filled with various shooting events such as unknown distance, heads up Steel Challenge, 3-Gun, Skeet shoot, a tactical battle, and more. Vendors on site and lots of prizes to raffle off. All proceeds will go to Caitlin Sollie Powell to help with her fight against cancer.
Monday, Sept. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adult Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Tissue Paper Leaf Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care and Bedford of Marion will host a free community event at the Meridian Activity Center. The event is a One-Stop-Shop for Caregivers and a Virtual Dementia Tour. The event will have many vendors, door prizes, and refreshments. FMI: 601-483-4061 or 228-219-2504.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th grade) STEM: Series & Parallel Circuit at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Sept. 26
• 9 a.m. - Naval Air Station Meridian will host the Bells Across America for Fallen Servicemembers remembrance ceremony. FMI on the even or the Navy Gold Star Program contact, Troy Field at 601-679-2360.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Johnny Appleseed Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 7:30 p.m. - A Tribute to the Beatles’ White Album featuring Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff, and Joey Molland at the MSU Riley Center - VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Sept. 28
• 7:40 a.m. - Queen City Race For Life and Street Strut.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Sept. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Large Shopping Tote at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
