Thursday, Dec. 5
• 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. - East Central Mississippi Trauma Care Symposium at the Meridian Community College Dulaney Center.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Christmas Suncatcher Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5-6 p.m. - Eudora Welty Cocktail Hour at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - Newton’s Holiday Christmas Parade “The Magic of Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Community College Arts & Letters Series Fall 2019 presents A Christmas Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presented by the MCC Music Department in the McCain Theater. FMI: 601-484-8678.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 8-10 p.m. - The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day. The free come-and-go event is open to the public and will be held on the front lawn of the campus on West Broad St. in Decatur. FMI: Contact Greg Holekamp at gholekamp@eccc.edu or 601-635-6262.
Friday, Dec. 6
• 7:45 a.m.-5 p.m. - East Central Mississippi Trauma Care Symposium at the Meridian Community College Dulaney Center.
• 1:30 p.m. - The East Ms. Retired Educators Association meeting will be held at the Meridian Activity Center, 3300 32nd Ave. Members and interested retired educators should arrive for the social at 1:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. Members are encouraged to submit payment for the upcoming trip at this meeting. FMI: 601-482-5438.
• 6 p.m. - Christmas Parade in Decatur.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
• 9 a.m. - Milk and Cookies with Santa at Bonita Lakes Mall.
• 9 a.m. - “Christmas on the River” in Demopolis, Ala.
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - 10th annual WhistleStop Marketplace at the Historic Newton Depot, 128 S. Main St., in Newton. FMI: 601-683-2201.
• 10 a.m. - Community Homeownership Fair at the PCG Life Center, 1811 Old Marion Rd., Meridian. One-stop-shop for homeowners and homebuyers. FMI: 662-212-0400 or 601-227-4258.
• 10-11:30 a.m. - Merry Museum Workshop at the Meridian Museum of Art for youths 6-12. There is no fee, but registration is required. Contact Kate Cherry, 601-693-1501.
• 11 a.m. - Shubuta Christmas Parade.
• 5 p.m. - Meridian Christmas Parade “Parade of Toys.”
• 6 p.m. - Enterprise Christmas Parade.
• 6 p.m. - Union Christmas Parade “A Hometown Christmas.”
• 7 p.m. - “Christmas Canon,” The magic of Christmas told through music at the Roxy Theatre in Newton. Free admission - canned food donation appreciated.
• 7 p.m. - Peppermint Pops with the Texas Tenors at the MSU Riley Center. The Meridian Symphony Chorus also joins in the fun! Complete with an audience sing-a-long and cookies with Santa. Adults $45; Military $35; students $15. FMI: 601-693-2224.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 7 p.m. - The Harlem Wizards vs The Quitman Panther Razzle Dazzlers in the Quitman High School Gym. Tickets can be purchased at harlemwizards.com. Tickets for students are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Reserve is $16 and Courtside Plus is $25 and can only be purchased online. Doors open at 6 p.m. FMI: Contact Quitman Jr. High, 601-776-6243.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• 2 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
• 2 p.m. - “Christmas Canon,” The magic of Christmas told through music at the Roxy Theatre in Newton. Free admission - canned food donation appreciated.
Monday, Dec. 9
• 11 a.m. - Adults Christmas Bell Tree at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Christmas Tree Fun with Colors and Shapes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 7 p.m. - Elf the musical at the Meridian Little Theatre. For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371 or visit www.meridianlittletheatre.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) DIY Glitter and Star Snowflake Ornament Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Rudolph Sand Art Ornament Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Dec. 13
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Saturday, Dec. 14
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - Christmas Bazaar at Silva Linings Cheesecakery - 121 N Main St., Newton.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Jingle Bell Bazaar at the Multi-Purpose Bldg. Annex. 99 Westwood Ave., Quitman. No admission fee. FMI: 601-479-6901.
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 5:30 p.m. - Stonewall Christmas Parade.
Sunday, Dec. 15
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
• 6 p.m. - Celtic Woman: The Best of Christmas Tour at the MSU Riley Center. VIP $100, A $75, B $65. 601-696-2200.
Monday, Dec. 16
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Holiday Day Napkin Ornaments at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Easy Christmas Wreath Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adult (6th-12th Grade) Snowman Charm Pin Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade No-Sew Snowman Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy Group meets at 2 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, Dec. 20
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. - Vitalant Blood Drive at Bonita Lakes Mall at the Meeting Place in the Mall beside Belk.
• 7 p.m. - Home for the Holidays Variety Show at The MAX - Showcasing local talent.
Saturday, Dec. 21
• 10 a.m.-8 p.m. - Santa’s Christmas Factory at Soule’ Steam Works, 1808 4th St., downtown Meridian. Decorations, music, lights, snow-covered play area in Steam Alley, and a Christmas train ride for the kids. Admission $5 per person.
• 1-4 p.m. - Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Delta Nu Zeta Chapter will have a “Taste & Dine” The Zeta Way at the Council of Organizations, 814 45th Ave., Meridian. Dine-in or carryout available. Please contact a member of our chapter to purchase tickets. Donation $20.
Sunday, Dec. 22
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
• 4:30 p.m. - St. Paul’s Episcopal Church presents “O Holy Night” with Christmas Pageant and Holy Eucharist. Midnight Mass begins at 10:30 p.m. with festive Choral Eucharist and Brass Ensemble. The church is located at 1116 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Sunday, Dec. 29
• 1-5 p.m. - Traditional Holiday Tours of the Trees of Christmas at Merrehope. “Sing a Song of Christmas” will come to life at the 51st Trees of Christmas. 905 Martin Luther King Dr., Meridian. Adults $10; Students $5; Children under 4 free; senior citizens, active military and groups of 10 or more $9. FMI: 601-483-8439.
Monday, Dec. 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults DIY Canvas Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, Jan. 2
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. All alumni are encouraged to attend as we plan to continue to plan for our up-coming banquet which will be held at the Tommy E. Dulaney Center this year. FMI: 601-350-0255.
