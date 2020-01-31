Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
• On Tuesdays, through April 14, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year’s (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• On Thursdays, through April 14, AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• The veterans food pantry is still open to all honorably discharged veterans and widows of veterans at the DAV Bldg. 19th St. Open Tuesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. POC Patti Lindner at 601-485-1813.
• The Multi-County Community Service Agency, Inc. provides transportation to Fresenius Dialysis on Highway 39 in Meridian and transportation to MIDD on College Dr. in Meridian, Monday-Saturday from 5:30 a.m.-5 p.m. FMI: Please contact Delphine Gaines, Transportation Coordinator, at 601-934-1911 Cell; 601-485-1214 Office; or 601-483-4838 Leave a message.
• The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, 1-800-273-8255. Additional resources to utilize: Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth is, 1-866-488-7386 - For U.S. Military Veterans, call 1-800-273-8255, press 1 to speak with the Veterans Crisis Line.
• Eden Foundation, an outreach to the community. The crisis hotline is available 24 hours a day 601-453-4946.
• Lauderdale County Veteran Service Office at 1827 23rd Ave. is open from 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday and 8-11 a.m. on Friday. Call for an appointment. Walk-ins welcome. FMI: Jesse Barnett 601-482-9811.
• Lunch Bunch AA meets at Firehouse, 3753 19th Street Monday-Saturday, 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• VFW Post 79 - Monthly Post members meetings are every 2nd Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. along with the VFW Auxiliary. We want to announce that we do rent our facility for weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc. Rental fees: $250 plus $45 clean up fee for main hall and $75 plus $45 clean up fee for Auxiliary room. We also have a large outdoor area with a covered grilling gazebo with wood-burning grills. FMI: Michael Alexander Commander at Post, 601-485-4042, or cell, 601-604-1496 and David Davis Adjutant/Quartermaster at Post, 601-485-4042 or cell, 601-604-0027.
• Happy Hour AA meets at Firehouse daily from 5:30-6:30, 3753 19th Street.
• The Big Book Group of A.A. meets at the Firehouse, 3753 19th St., Meridian. Monday-Saturday, 7 p.m., Open Discussion - Sunday, 7 p.m., Open Speaker meeting - The third Sunday is Birthday night.
• Quitman Serenity AA meets Tuesday/Thursday 7-8 p.m. and 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at 205 Kirkland Drive.
Weekly:
Monday
• 10 a.m.-noon - Joint Camp for those scheduled for joint replacement surgery at Anderson-North Auditorium - what to expect during/after surgery. The class is offered every other Monday. Lunch is provided for patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
• Noon - The Meridian First Ladies Civitan Club meets every second and fourth Monday of each month at noon in the Anderson’s Hospital Cafeteria meeting room.
• 12:15 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-8 p.m. - Civil Air Patrol MS 102 Composite Squadron at Key Field ANG Base. FMI: georgetpurvis@gmail.com.
• 6 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Democratic Party meets on the first Monday of each month through July at the Lauderdale County Courthouse Annex. FMI: 601-880-9591.
• 6:30-8 p.m., Monday, Celebrate Recovery group meets at NorthPark Church, 7770 Highway 39 North. FMI: 601-482-1322.
Tuesday
• Noon - Meridian Exchange Club meets at Red Lobster. FMI: 601-479-3954.
• Noon - Meridian Downtown Optimist Club meets at Western Sizzlin’. FMI: 601-693-2336.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• Noon-1 p.m., Tuesdays, Refuge Christian Recovery, a meeting for women whose loved ones suffer from alcohol and drugs, meets at First Presbyterian Church, Founders Room, 905 23rd Ave. FMI: Charlie 601-917-6277.
• 5-6:30 p.m. - NAMI Meridian would like to invite any adult diagnosed with a mental illness to join the Connection Support Group at the Wesley House Community Center, 1520 8th Ave. NAMI stands for National Alliance on Mental Illness and is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and supporting those living with mental illness and their families. A Family Support Group meets the second Tuesday of each month at the same time and place. FMI: Call 601-917-1474 or 601-527-3734. NAMI Meridian Affiliate’s email address is namimeridian@gmail.com and mailing address is PO Box 8563, Meridian, MS 39303.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Stroke Support Group Meeting Anderson South Cafeteria. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month except in Nov. and Dec. FMI: Call Tom Maynor at 601-703-5477.
• 5:30 p.m. Rotary Club of East Mississippi – Meets the 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month at The Daily Grind.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting for caregivers. The group meets the 4th Tuesday of the month in the cafeteria at Anderson South. FMI: 601-483-9546.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings for those troubled by someone’s drinking - Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 7 p.m., 3rd Tuesday of the month, Disabled American Veterans Chapter #56 meets at 4901 19th St. Potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. POC: Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Thursday
• 11:30 a.m. - Meridian Lions Club meets at Rush Hospital Cafeteria. FMI: 662-693-1103.
• 12:45 p.m. - The Queen City Duplicate Bridge Club meets every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at the Meridian Activity Center. FMI: 601-479-4925.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings for those troubled by someone’s drinking - Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 6 p.m. - Thursday Vino and Van Gogh meet at the Meridian Museum of Art. FMI: 601-693-1501.
• 5:30 p.m., 2nd Thursday of the month, American Legion Post 257 meets at Temple Theater Ballroom. Fellowship followed by a meeting of both the Legion and Auxiliary. FMI: David Sloan 601-481-3949.
• 5:30-6:30 p.m., Serenity Al-Anon Family Group Meetings Tuesdays, Thursdays 3753 19th St., Meridian. AA/Al-Anon 24 hour Hotline, 601-527-6669.
• 6 p.m. - VFW Post 79 meets every second Thursday of the month at the Stephenson Delauncey Bldg. on Old Hwy. 80W in Meridian. Saturday night dance takes place from 6-11 p.m. with Whiskey River Band performing. FMI: Call Michael Alexander, 601-604-1496 or David Davis, 601-604-0027, 601-429-5179.
Friday
• 8 p.m.-midnight - Longino Center Dance, Pecan Ave. behind Longino Fire Department in Philadelphia, open every Friday/Saturday night from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. Admission $8. Live music, free cokes/water, family atmosphere. FMI: Sam 601-728-0313.
Saturday
• 11 a.m. - VFW Post 12124 - Monthly meetings are every 2nd Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Life Baptist Church, 3000 State Blvd. Meridian. We are seeking new members. If you served in a theater of conflict, we invite you to join our post as brothers and sisters of America, who support each other and the community as we share in the camaraderie forged by having served in a U.S. Theater of Combat. FMI: Contact Marty McCann (Post 12124 Commander) 601-527-3523 or Ricky Nelson, 601-917-1007.
Daily:
Sunday, Feb. 2
• 10:30 a.m. - Broadmoor Baptist Church in Meridian will host the Stephens, a Southern Gospel trio from Northport, Ala. Admission is free and everyone is invited to attend. A love offering will be taken. FMI: 601-323-4400 or 601-482-2229. The church is located at 5426 MS-39.
• 11 a.m. - Salem M.B. Church invites you to its 16th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration for Pastor Willie A. Thompson and First Lady Sherry Thompson. The church is located at 5065 Whynot Alamucha Rd.
Monday, Feb. 3
• 4 p.m. - Hospice Compassus from Meridian is hosting monthly Community Grief Support Group meetings at Quitman First United Methodist Church along with the Pastor, Rev. Pam Randall. Anyone who is having problems coping with the loss of a loved one is encouraged to join this group. The meetings are held on the first Monday of each month. in the Kirkland Activity Center (the red brick house on the corner beside the church). The meetings are free and open to the public. Quitman First United Methodist Church is located at 203 East Franklin Street in Quitman. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact Hospice Compassus at 601-483-5200 or the Quitman First United Methodist Church Office at 601-776-2637.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 5-7 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
• 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. - The 57th annual Kentucky Ham Meal at First Christian Church. Tickets are $8 per plate and may be purchased by any church member, at the church office, or at the door on the days of the meal. The church is located at 1301 23rd Ave. FMI: Call the church office at 601-693-1425.
• 11:30 a.m. - The monthly meeting of the Central MS Chapter 1251 of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees) will be held at Ronnies Steak and Grill, 734 Pecan Ave., Philadelphia.
• 6-7 p.m. - Becoming a Foster Parent Seminar at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, 4032 Poplar Springs Dr., Meridian. Refreshments will be served. FMI: 601-484-5124.
Thursday, Feb. 6
• 8-9:30 a.m. MEC Tour at the MSU Riley Center - Building a better, brighter Mississippi. Co-hosted by: EMBDC And Newton Chamber of Commerce. There is no cost to attend this meeting. Pre-registration is required at www.mec.ms or call 601-969-0022.
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. FMI: Leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg. 814-45th Ave. All the alumni in Meridian and surrounding counties are asked to attend as we continue to prepare for its upcoming banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 602-350-0255.
• 7:30 p.m. - Lyle Lovett and His Acoustic Group at the MSU Riley Center. 601-696-2200. www.msurileycenter.com.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Lauderdale County Soil and Water Conservation District Annual Tree Giveaway at the USDA Service Center, 1030 Hwy. 19S (in front of the Agri-Center). FMI: 601-483-4100 ext. 3.
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
Thursday, Feb. 13
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
Saturday, Feb. 15
• 7 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Sunday, Feb. 16
• 2 p.m. - Disney’s Frozen Jr. at Meridian Community College in the McCain Theatre. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore. For more information or for tickets, please call 601-484-8650.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
Thursday, Feb. 20
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 2-6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Unclaimed Property Event in the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors boardroom.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Friday, Feb. 21
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Saturday, Feb. 22
• 4-10 p.m. - Meridian Mardi Gras at City Hall with the Krewe of Midas parade at 5 p.m., kids activities, Krewe of Barkus parade at 4 p.m., great music, and much more.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Sunday, Feb. 23
• 2 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Monday, Feb. 24
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at United Way, RSVP, 4817 N. Park Drive. Please bring a copy of your previous year's (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. Reservations needed at this location. Call 601-482-0512.
• 7 p.m. - Meridian Little Theatre presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Noises Off is a delightful backstage farce, complete with slamming doors, falling trousers, and of course - flying sardines! For tickets call the Box Office at 601-482-6371.
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - 7th annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
