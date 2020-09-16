Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• September Recording Studio Special at The MAX - Receive two hours of studio time free when you book a four-hour session by Sept. 30 in the Governor’s Recording Studio. To book the Recording Studio, call 601-581-1550 ext 25 or submit a request at msarts.org/recording studio.
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In-person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Thursday, Sept. 17
• 7:30 a.m. - EMBDC Golf Classic at Northwood Country Club. FMI: 601-693-1306.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert at The MAX with Seth Power from Jackson. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of music outdoors in The MAX Courtyard. Attendance limited to 20.
• 5-9 p.m. - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty will have an end-of-summer NightMarket. Stop by the MAX for beer and wine, a farm-to-table experience, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music by Seth Power, and more. Masks required for entry. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Sept. 18
• 9 a.m. - POW/MIA Recognition Day at Meridian Community College at the flag pole in front of Ivy-Scaggs Hall.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
•7 p.m. - New Meridian Holiness Deliverance Church will have its Women of Honor Conference. The Conference will continue through Friday, Sept. 25 with a final service on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 25
• 10 a.m. - Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting for HYPE Adventures (former Sears at Bonita Lakes Mall.)
• Noon-1 p.m. - New Date, Lunch plus a Movie: The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
• 7:30 p.m. - The MAX Summer Film Series closes out with The Lion King.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m.-3 p.m. - Wildlife Festival hosted by Faith Assembly of God at Archusa Lake in Quitman. Fun, fellowship, and entertainment.
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Exhibit Opening: Mississippi Painter and writer William Dunlap presents “The Saga of the Red Eye Rooster and exhibition and book featuring the work of O.W. “Pappy” Kitchens. Free with museum admission. Continues through March 7.
Saturday, Oct. 3
• 9 a.m. - Deliberately Distorted: Join The MAX as it celebrates the mystery of the “The Mad Potter of Biloxi.” George E. Ohr. Continues through January 10.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• The first Annual Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
Thursday, Oct. 22
• 6-9 p.m. - Meridian’s 6th Annual Bud + Burgers at Singing Brakeman Park. Home cooks, restaurants, businesses, or organizations to assemble teams to compete for prizes for the best burger. All proceeds from the event go to L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen. FMI: Contact annagrace@mitchellcompanies.com.
Friday, November 20
• 8 p.m. - Singer, guitarist, and songwriter Marty Stuart to perform at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1. Call the Box Office at 601-696-2020.
