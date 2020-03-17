Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
Daily:
Monday, March 23
• 10 a.m. - Joint Camp at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. Lunch is provided for the patient and caregiver. FMI: 601-553-6924
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Pick-a-Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
• 6-8 p.m. - Big Brother, Big Sister in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, March 24
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 2-3 p.m. - Diabetes Support Group will meet at Anderson Regional Medical Center - North Auditorium. FMI: 601-553-6399.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting at Anderson South Cafeteria. FMI: 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, March 25
• 9:30-11 a.m. - East Central Community College in Decatur will hold its 18th annual Business, Education, and Healthcare Expo in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on campus. The public is invited to attend and there is no charge for admission. FMI: Contact Wayne Eason, director of Career & Technical Education, at weason@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6210.
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts DIY Pillow Covers at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 26
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, March 28
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Road, Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, March 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 31
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 3
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener + Friends Live at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 9 a.m. - First Saturday at the MAX: Grow your Own.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bunny Patch Easter Egg Hunt at Lazy Acres in Chunky. FMI: 601-655-8264.
Thursday, April 9
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Grand Opening Celebration of Coburn’s new Meridian location. Serving Jambalaya, and the Coburn’s #34 Nascar race car and 1934 truck will be on display, along with presentations from vendors. Win door prizes. 2103 B St., Meridian.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care Services, Neshoba General Hospital, and Help At Home will sponsor a free community event “Your Health Matters” at the Neshoba County Coliseum. State and local speakers, along with 40 exhibitors will be present. There will also be door prizes. FMI: Call Ruth Sanders, MSN, RN, at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
