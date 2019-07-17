Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Thursday, July 18
• 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. - Summer registration for all elementary and middle school students attending the Meridian Public School District during the 2019-20 school year will take place at individual school sites. High school freshman will register at the MHS (9th-grade building).
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi’s Stuff the Bus at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall. Please bring donations of school supplies, new or gently used uniforms, monetary donations.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch: A.M. WyseLove at The MAX in the courtyard. Free and open to the public.
• 11:30 a.m. - The Lauderdale County and Clarke County Republican Women will hold a joint meeting on the second floor of Weidmann’s. The guest speakers for the July meeting will be Nicholas “Nic” Lott, candidate for Central District public service commissioner; Mark Baker, candidate for attorney general; and Cassie Coleman, candidate for district attorney.
• 2-4 p.m. - Fun Day (Free Snow Cones) at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Genealogy meets at 2-3 p.m.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Road. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
Friday, July 19
• 8 p.m. - Sneakers, the movie will be screened at The MAX. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, July 20
• 9 a.m.-1 p.m. - Cruise-In for the Kids Car, Truck, and Bike Show Benefit and Family Fun Day to be held at First Baptist Church of Collinsville. All proceeds donated to local special needs classrooms. Set up at 8 a.m., Events start at 9 a.m. Raffle prizes, Silent Auction, 50/50 tickets, bouncy houses, concessions, Kona Ice, live music. Pre-registration $10 by July 19. $15 day of show. Vendor spots $20. FMI: Call Philip, 601-527-0696 or Eva, 601-692-3620.
• 10 a.m. - Rose Hill Volunteer Fire Department will host Rose Hill Day. There will be political speakers, food, games, and something for all to enjoy. We currently need vendors. Booths are $10 for a set up fee. FMI: Contact Vernelle Lofton, 601-486-3260 or Glenda Dearman, 601-527-9453, or Beverly Burns, 601-917-6828.
• Noon - Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Back to School Give-Away at the Council of Organizations Building - First come, first serve. Register to win ($1 drawing) a free Hewlett Packard Printer. Free food until gone.
• 6:30 p.m. - Rose Hill Company presents Mysteries of Rose Hill at Meridian Little Theater. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 18.
Sunday, July 21
• 2 p.m. - Sucarnochee Revue - Sunday Matinee at the Historic Temple Theatre featuring live music from all genres hosted by renown singer-songwriter Jacky Jack White. Tickets $10 at the door; kids under 12 just a $1.
• 2 p.m. - Rose Hill Company presents Mysteries of Rose Hill at Meridian Little Theater. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 18.
Monday, July 22
• All-day - Wendy’s in Meridian will hold a school supplies drive for the Meridian Public School District July 22 through Sunday, Aug. 4. As a thank you, enjoy a free small Frosty.
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Vacation Bible School at St Patrick Catholic Church, 2601 Davis St., Meridian, Kindergarten-5th grades. Free with offering accepted. Registration is available at the church office, or call 601-693-1321, ext. 5 for more information. July 22-25.
• 6-8 p.m. - Newborn Care Class at Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Tuesday, July 23
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Giraffe Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 5:30-7 p.m. - Alzheimer’s Support Group Meeting in the Anderson South Boardroom. FMI: 601-703-5477.
Wednesday, July 24
• 3 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Game Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, July 25
• 1-4:30 p.m. - Carousel Day 2019 at Highland Park - hosted by The Lucile Rosenbaum Dentzel Carousel. Come and enjoy the ride on an American pastime.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6 DIY Ladybug Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, July 27
• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - Arts and Crafts (Flea Market) at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia.
• 3 p.m. - Big Screen Showing of the Wizard of Oz at the Temple Theatre. Tickets $5.
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Sunday, July 28
• 3 p.m. - Big Screen Showing of the Wizard of Oz at the Temple Theatre. Tickets $5.
Monday, July 29
• 11 a.m. - Adult Pick a Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 1-2 p.m. - East Central Day at the Neshoba County Fair celebrating East Central Community College in Decatur. The ECCC Collegians rock-n-roll band, the Warrior cheerleaders, and the Centralettes dance line are some of the entertainment scheduled at the Founders Square Pavillion.
• 8 p.m. - Miss Neshoba County Fair Beauty Pageant at the Grandstand on the fairgrounds.
Tuesday, July 30
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Seahorse Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
• 10:15 a.m. - Veteran’s Memorial Service at Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair.
• 8 p.m. - The Cadillac Three show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Wednesday, July 31
• 3 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
• 8 p.m. - The Locash show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Thursday, Aug. 1
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Watermelon Day Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Bldg., 814-45th Ave. FMI: 601-350-0255.
• 8 p.m. - The Eli Young Band show at the Grandstand at the Neshoba County Fair.
Friday, Aug. 2
• 8 p.m. - The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown, featuring Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, and Aaron Tippin at the Grandstands at the Neshoba County Fair.
• 8 p.m. - The Sandlot movie will be screened at The MAX. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Monday, Aug. 5
• 11 a.m. - Adult coloring at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• 6-8 p.m. - Infant CPR Class in the Maternal/Newborn Education Center at Anderson Regional Medical Center. FMI: 601-553-6123.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Root Beer Float Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
• Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Wooden Snake Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 8
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Bee Magic Sun Catcher at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Monday, Aug. 12
• 11 a.m. - Adult Birdhouse Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
• Noon-1 p.m. - The Diabetes Prayer and Support Group meets the second Monday of every month in the private dining room hospital cafeteria at Rush Foundation Hospital. Bring your lunch. FMI: Contact Debbie Lane RN at 601-703-9681. debbie.lane@rushhealth.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Fuzzy Magnets at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) STEM Lemon Volcano at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 15
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Ceramic Unicorn Banks at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Genealogy 2-3 p.m. 601-693-6771.
• 6 p.m. - The International Singing Brakeman Association (TISBA) Hospitality Night will be at The Red Roof Inn, Suite B, located at 2219 South Frontage Rd. Please bring a dish to share. We will eat at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. FMI: Glyn Jones, 601-581-1601.
• 7 p.m. - David Phelps Family Band Stories & Songs in concert at the Temple Theatre. Join David, Callie, and Maggie Beth Phelps for a unique night of music, stories, and family legacy. Tickets go on sale July 25. Call the Temple Theatre box office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. M-F, $30 for reserved seats and $20 general admission.
Monday, Aug. 19
• 11 a.m. - Adult Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler STEM Clothespin Airplane at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) Kahoot at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade Lego Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Friday, Aug. 23
• 8 a.m. - Care Lodge and Alliance Health Center present Care Lodge 25th Annual Conference “Building Resilience in Children & Those Who Champion Their Success” featuring Keynote Speaker Dave Pelzer at the MSU Riley Center. Conference fee: $75, Register by Monday, Aug. 12. To register: Call or email Cindy Dyess, 601-581-9918 or cindy.dyess@uhsinc.com.
• 7:30 p.m. - MSU Riley Center’s 2019 Spring/Summer Performing Arts Series presents Lonestar. Tickets on sale at the MSU Riley Center Box Office, 601-696-2200 and on the website, www.msurileycenter.com. $64, $58.
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 3:30 p.m. - Friends will gather at Sandy Ridge Bluegrass Park for a day of fellowship, food, picking and grinning. Bring a covered dish for supper at 6 p.m. then hang around for some bluegrass music with possible banjo, mandolin, guitar, and fiddle players. FMI: 601-644-3701. Admission is free. Clarkdale School first road to the right, go down 3 or 4 miles CR 358.
Monday, Aug. 26
• 11 a.m. - Adult DIY Mini Pallet Coaster at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 10 a.m. - Baby/Toddler Memory Cards at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library - Chess Club 4:30 p.m. 601-693-6771.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults (7th-12th Grade) DIY Leaf Shaped Wind Chimes at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
Thursday, Aug. 29
• 4:30 p.m. - K-6th Grade DIY Canvas Drawstring Bags at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. 601-693-6771.
