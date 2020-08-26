Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• Troubled by someone’s drinking/drug abuse? Al-Anon is here to help. Zoom meetings every Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In person meetings every Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. FMI: 601-604-3215.
Daily:
Thursday, Aug. 27
• 9 a.m. - Fifteenth Avenue Baptist Church MOPS 2020 kick-off. Fee to be a registered member for the 2020-21 year is $31.95. We will be hosting a coffee and Shipley’s donut drive-thru, so stop by to grab some delicious treats, find out more about MOPS ad get registered.
• 10:30 a.m. - Mini Maestros at The MAX for children 5 and under. Limit two per adult.
• 6-8 p.m. - Bailey Haunted Firehouse Auditions. Send a private message on Facebook to reserve a time slot.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 9 a.m. - Youth Rodeo at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center.
• 2-3:30 p.m. - Tony Lewis: Illustrated Talk at The MAX. Join live at The MAX or participate at home via Facebook Live. Free with admission.
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
Sunday, Aug. 30
• Noon - Temple Theatre Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony. The Sucarnochee Revue will follow after the ceremony - $10 at the door. Social health precautions will be observed.
Thursday, Sept. 3
• 6-10 p.m. - The MAX Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2020: Honoring the five artists selected for induction: Musicians Tammy Wynette, Bo Diddley, John Lee Hooker, and Jerry Lee Lewis and post Margaret Walker.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• 10 a.m.-noon - Wesley House Monthly Food Bag Distribution - pick up at Druid Hills U.M. Church, 3565 State Blvd., Meridian. You must bring a photo ID and Social Security card. FMI or see if you qualify please contact Wesley House, 601-485-4736.
Thursday, Sept. 17
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert at The MAX with Seth Power from Jackson. Bring your lunch and enjoy an hour of music outdoors in The MAX Courtyard. Attendance limited to 20.
• 5-9 p.m. - The MAX and Earth’s Bounty will have an end-of-summer NightMarket. Stop by the MAX for beer and wine, a farm-to-table experience, artists, artisans, farm vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, music by Seth Power and more. Masks required for entry. Free and open to the public.
Saturday, Sept. 19
• 7 p.m. - Big Daddy Weave at Northcrest Baptist Church. Originally scheduled for March 26; all previously purchased tickets will be valid.
Saturday, Sept. 26
• 8 a.m. - Wing Dang Doodle Festival in Forest.
Saturday, Oct. 10
• The first annual Celtic Warrior Challenge at Bonita Lakes Park - a fundraiser for “More Heart than Scars”, which is a non-profit that focuses oil helping handicapped individuals and veterans get active and physically fit. FMI: www.moreheartthanscars.org.
