During this period of precaution due to the coronavirus, we encourage readers to check with venues in advance of events in case of late postponements or cancellations.
FYI:
• The City of Meridian curfew has been extended through July 7. The curfew for residents 18 and over is midnight to 6 a.m. and the curfew for residents 17 and under is 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations on July 14, July 22, and July 29 from 8-4 p.m. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Daily:
Friday, July 3
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - The Citizens Bank Summer Fun Customer Appreciation. Visit the Kona Ice Truck at the Collinsville Branch.
• 5 p.m. - Independence Day fireworks at Turkey Creek in Decatur. The Decatur Volunteer Fire Department will start selling pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, and chips at 5 p.m. along with Mr. Mike’s Yogurt. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. and the fee is $10 per vehicle. Turkey Creek is located at 142 Parkway in Decatur.
• 5 p.m. - Battlefield Freedom Blowout in support of the Veterans Appreciation Committee at the Battlefield Drag Strip - Gate fee $30 for a one day pass or $45 for a weekend pass per person. Kids 12 and under free. FMI: Contact Colleen at 601-701-1690. Will continue through Sunday, July 5 at noon.
• 7 p.m. - Archusa Creek Water Park in Quitman will have ive music by The Rascoe-Thomas Band, a boat parade, food and lot of good old-fashioned fun with fireworks at 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. The fee is $10 per vehicle. Food proceeds benefit the Quitman Fire Department.
Saturday, July 4
• 7 a.m.-1 p.m. - Christmas in July at Union Station hosted by The Gypsy’s Moon.
• 8 a.m.-noon - Earth’s Bounty at Union Station - Plenty of vendors will be set up to serve customers. Fresh, local produce will include tomatoes, corn, squash and snap beans, plus locally caught, frozen catfish. Other goods include honey, baked goods, goat’s milk products and homemade canned goods. Singer songwriter Daniel Howze is set to perform.
Masks are required during the event.
• 9 a.m.-5 p.m. - Celebrate the 4th of July at The MAX with Family Fun Day Picnic. Britt Gully in the Courtyard at noon, ice cold watermelon, games with prizes.
Friday, July 10
• Noon-1 p.m.- Film Series: Dark Crystal at The MAX.
Tuesday, July 14
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Wednesday, July 15
• 9 a.m.-2 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Pilgrim’s Foodliner in DeKalb. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Thursday, July 16
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at Raising Cane’s and Bonita Lakes Mall in Meridian. FMI: 601-693-2732.
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch with Sam Mooney at The MAX in the MAX Courtyard. Free and open to the public.
Friday, July 17
• Noon-1 p.m. - Film Series: Girls! Girls! Girls! at The MAX.
Saturday, July 18
• 9 a.m.-noon - Calligraphy Workshop with Graham Caraway at The MAX. Registration required.
Tuesday, July 21
• 9 a.m.-3 p.m. - United Way of East Mississippi Stuff the Bus at CDP at The Depot in Philadelphia. FMI: 601-693-2732.
Wednesday, July 22
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Thursday, July 23
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Brown Bag Lunch Concert with Sam Mooney at The MAX.
Friday, July 24
• 6-9 p.m. - Blues Series: Aa’Keela and The Beats at The MAX.
Wednesday, July 29
• 8-4 p.m. - The Lauderdale County Health Department, 5224 Valley St., will be giving back to school immunizations. Please call 601-693-2451 for your child’s appointment.
Saturday, Aug. 22
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets msurileycenter.com. 601-696-2200.
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 6-10 p.m. - Sipp & Savor at The MAX with cuisine prepared by top Mississippi chefs, with beverages and music. 601-581-1550.
