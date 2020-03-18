Daily:
Monday, March 23
• 11 a.m. - Adults Crafts Pick-a-Craft Day at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 24
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 25
• 4:30 p.m. - Young Adults 6th-12th Grade Crafts DIY Pillow Covers at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Thursday, March 26
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Saturday, March 28
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Road, Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
Monday, March 30
• 11 a.m. - Adults Bingo at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Tuesday, March 31
• 10 a.m. - Babies/Toddlers Story Time/Crafts at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library. Chess Club meets at 4:30 p.m.
Friday, April 3
• 8:30 a.m. - The Gestalt Gardener + Friends Live at The MAX.
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 9 a.m. - First Saturday at the MAX: Grow your Own.
• 10 a.m.-4 p.m. - Bunny Patch Easter Egg Hunt at Lazy Acres in Chunky. FMI: 601-655-8264.
Thursday, April 9
• 11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Grand Opening Celebration of Coburn’s new Meridian location. Serving Jambalaya, and the Coburn’s #34 Nascar race car and 1934 truck will be on display, along with presentations from vendors. Win door prizes. 2103 B St., Meridian.
Friday, April 24
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. - New Beginnings Adult Day Care Services, Neshoba General Hospital, and Help At Home will sponsor a free community event “Your Health Matters” at the Neshoba County Coliseum. State and local speakers, along with 40 exhibitors will be present. There will also be door prizes. FMI: Call Ruth Sanders, MSN, RN, at 228-219-2504 or 601-656-0340.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
