Please e-mail all calendar briefs to calendar@themeridianstar.com. Calendar items are listed by date and it may take a while before an event submitted weeks in advance appears in the paper.
Daily:
Thursday, Feb. 27
• 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. AARP Tax-Aide volunteers will assist taxpayers with their 2019 tax returns at EMEPA, 2128 Hwy. 39 N. Please bring a copy of your previous year (2018) tax return, 2019 tax information, picture ID, and Social Security Cards for all family members. For further information leave a message at 601-692-2758. First come, first served at this location.
• 4:30 p.m. - K-5th Grade Toilet Tissue Paper Flower Craft at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library.
Friday, Feb. 28
• 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. - Ireland’s Paul Brock Band will host a free performance and workshop at Meridian Community College of Irish music, dance and culture at MCC’s McCain Theatre. Open to middle, high school, and college students as well as the general public.
• 7 p.m. - Tenth Avenue North with special guest Micah Tyler at Northcrest Baptist Church. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, Feb. 29
• 9 a.m.-noon - MCM-Meridian’s Dr. Seuss Silly Birthday Celebration will be held at the MAX courtyard (2155 Front St., Meridian). This event is free to the public and will integrate hands-on activities for all families to enjoy.
Monday, March 2
• 4 p.m. - Hospice Compassus from Meridian and Dr. Pam Randall at Quitman First United Methodist Church will host its final Community Grief Support Group meeting at the Kirkland Activity Center located next to the church. FMI: 601-483-5200 or the Quitman First United Methodist Church.
• 6:30 p.m. - Auditions are set in the Meridian Little Theatre playhouse for the Disney smash musical Newsies. The show is set to run May 7-12. FMI: 601-482-6371.
Tuesday, March 3
• 5:15-8 p.m. - East Mississippi Business Development Corporation and Rotary Club of Meridian presents A Night with Harry at the MSU Riley Center. Fundraising Dinner honoring Harry Mayer. Master of Ceremony Sid Salter. Rosters: David White, M.L. Waters, and Johnny Maloney. For tickets call 601-639-1306 or email Shared.Office@EMBDC.org.
• 6:30 p.m. - Auditions are set in the Meridian Little Theatre playhouse for the Disney smash musical Newsies. The show is set to run May 7-12. FMI: 601-482-6371.
• 7 p.m. - East Mississippi Community College will host a free concert at the Chapel in the Pines on EMCC’s Scooba campus. The EMCC Reflections, a select vocal ensemble under the direction of EMCC Director of Choral Activities Dr. Lorrie Stringer, will perform. Refreshments will be served following the program in the Orr Center for Christian Activity, located adjacent to the Chapel in the Pines.
Thursday, March 5
• 5 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its meeting at the Council of Organizations Building, 814-45th Ave. We are asking everyone in Meridian and surrounding counties who are a Valley alumni to attend as we continue to prepare for our banquet on April 3, 2020, at the Tommy Dulaney Center. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Thursday, March 19
• 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Alliance Health Center and Rush Health Systems Spring Conference at the MSU Meridian Branch in the Kahlmus Auditorium, 1000 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. 601-483-6211.
• 7:30 p.m. - An Evening with Bruce Hornsby at the MSU Riley Center. www.msurileycenter.com or 601-696-2200.
Saturday, March 21
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Third Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival at City Hall Lawn. 5K Run, 2-mile Run/Walk, Kids Fun Run. Tickets time2run.raceentry.com.
Saturday, March 28
• 8 a.m.-2 p.m. - Seventh annual Martin Day, including a 5k race, car show, raffles, bounce house, fried and bar-b-que chicken. 11677 Newton County Martin Rd., Collinsville. Hosted by Martin Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
• 1 p.m. - The Porterville Consolidated School Reunion Committee will have its meeting at the Porterville Community Male Choir Community Center, Old Rock Rd., Porterville. All school alumni are asked to attend. FMI: 662-476-5768.
• 5-9 p.m. - Sipp & Savor - Annual Food & Drink Experience at The MAX. Sample chef-curated foods freshly prepared with Mississippi sourced ingredients by award-winning chefs from across the state. Tickets sales.msarts.org or FMI: call 601-581-1550.
Friday, April 3
• 6 p.m. - The Greater Meridian Chapter of Miss. Valley State University Alumni will have its annual banquet at the Tommy Dulaney Center, 915 MS19, Meridian with guest speaker Mr. Jerry Dean Redmond Jr. Tickets are $30 for the event. FMI: 601-350-0255.
Saturday, April 4
• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Sunday, April 5
• 1-5 p.m. - Meridian Maker Faire at the Historic Soule’ Steam Work, 1808 4th St., Meridian. For more information or to register as a Maker: makerfairemeridian.com, or FB makerfairemeridian or makerfairemeridian@comcast.net or 601-693-9905.
Friday, April 17
• 7:30 p.m. - Sara Evans at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets www.msurileycenter.com or call the Box Office at 601-696-2200.
Friday, April 24
• 6 p.m. - Lauderdale County Relay for Life on City Hall Lawn.
Saturday, April 25
• 7 p.m. - The Newsboys United Tour at the Meridian Temple Theater. www.eventbrite.com for tickets.
Saturday, May 16
7:30 p.m. - Steel Betty with an optional barbecue dinner at the MSU Riley Center. Tickets $15 to $60. 6 p.m. Pre-Show Dinner. $25 advance purchase required. 601-696-2200 for tickets.
Thursday, May 28
• 7:30 p.m. - Fiddlin’ - a story of a place, its people, and their music with film director Julie Simone at the MSU Riley Center. General admission $12, Movie pass for all 4 films $36. 601-696-2200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.