Community cafes help Meridian students stay connected

Meridian students needing space to do their classwork have been doing so at community cafes throughout the city.
Schools were closed in March during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Meridian Public School District students have been attending school virtually for the last few weeks.
Campuses will reopen for face-to-face classes on Tuesday.
For the last two weeks, the MPSD has offered the community cafes at The MSU-Riley Center, The Mississippi Arts +Entertainment Experience, Freedom Rock Baptist Church and Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Due to social distancing, only a few students were allowed at each site, where they had access to the internet. Students also received help from teaching assistants and were provided meals.
Deirdre Bland, community engagement specialist with district, said working with community partners made it possible to meet the needs of families while schools were closed.
Even though the district started the school year virtually, lack of internet access is an issue for some families, Bland said.
“Not everyone has access to the internet and right now we have been in virtual mode,” she said.
The cafes also provided a structured environment and served as a resource for working parents, she said.
Jennifer Lowe, who teaches at T.J. Harris Upper and Lower Elementary, said the cafes allowed her to reconnect with students she hadn't seen since the spring.
“It's exciting and something different,” she said. “I enjoy working with the children and being able to see the children again. I love being hands-on.”
West Hills Elementary School first grader Devin Allen was one of several students using the cafe. Allen said he likes virtual learning, but misses being the classroom.
“I would stay in school forever because I can use my Chromebook,” he said.
