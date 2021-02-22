The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for ten maintenance projects in the state at a Feb. 9 meeting, including one project in Neshoba County, according to a Mississippi Department of Transportation press release.
MDOT said the projects will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. The agency will oversee the projects.
“These projects will make our highways safer and make Mississippi a better place to live and work,” said Melinda McGrath, executive director of MDOT, in the press release. “All of our projects, whether pavement overlays or bridge replacements, help ensure the businesses and people of Mississippi have efficient and reliable infrastructure for travel and transport of goods and services.”
Contracts in the Southern Transportation District include:
• A $5.3 million contract to Warren Paving Inc., of Hattiesburg, for a 9.4-mile overlay project on U.S. Highway 84 from the Jones County line east in Wayne County.
• A $7.5 million contract to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for a 20-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 15 from State Route 18 to the Newton County line in Jasper County.
Contracts in the Central Transportation District include:
• A $3.1 million contract to Key, LLC for a bridge rail replacement on U.S. Highway 49 north to the Interstate 20 West flyover in Rankin County.
• A $4.2 million contract to APAC-Mississippi, Inc. for a 12.2-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. 49 East from State Route 12 at Tchula to the Leflore County line and on State Route 818 from U.S. 49 East to the railroad tracks in Holmes County.
• A $1.3 million contract to W. G. Yates & Sons Construction Company for a bridge replacement on State Route 19 in Neshoba County.
• A $514,745 contract to Gibson & Associates, Inc. for a bridge repair project on Siwell Road over Interstate 55 in Hinds County.
Contracts in the Northern Transportation District include:
• A $7 million contract to WG Construction Company, of Ripley, for a 9-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 45 from Euclatubba Road to the Prentiss County line in Lee County.
• A $2.4 million contract to APAC-Mississippi for a 5-mile mill and overlay project on SR 15 from the Pontotoc County line to north of Central Avenue in Union County.
• A $20.9 million contract to Lehman-Roberts Company for a 12-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 55 from the Carroll County line to south of Carroll County in Montgomery County.
• A $125,601 contract to Talbot Brothers Construction Company, Inc., & Talbot Brothers Grading Company, Inc., a joint venture, of Nesbit, for safety rail improvements on Chucky Mullins Drive over U.S. Highway 278 in Lafayette County.
