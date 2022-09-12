Commemorative plate sparks fond memories of Queen Elizabeth II

BAILEY — Elouise Ethridge was just a newlywed when she first felt an emotional connection to the beloved British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Now at the age of 94, Ethridge said she still carries the memories of 1947 in her heart, an event that she still cherishes to this day.

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at 96 years old, ending a reign of 70 years. Her son, now King Charles III, attended his accession ceremony on Saturday.

“It was August of 1947 when George and I got married,” Ethridge recalled. “In November of that same year I listened to the wedding ceremony on the radio of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip that took place in England.

“Ever since that day in 1947 I have felt such respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth,” she said.

In 1972, on the 25th wedding anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Mrs. Ethridge received a commemorative plate as a gift, one that she has kept in her curio cabinet to this day.

“I was working as a hairdresser down the street from The Meridian Star, and Hilah Skewes was one of my customers,” Ethridge said. “At the time she was President of the Meridian Star and often went on trips to England.

“On one of her trips to England she got me the 25th wedding anniversary plate as a gift, since it was mine and George’s anniversary that same year.”

Even with an ocean between them, Ethridge says she will always feel that special connection to the Queen.

“The plate is a treasure to me and I will stop and tell anyone who will listen about my plate, and where I got it,” Ethridge said. “When she died, I just felt like crying.”

The Queen's funeral is set for Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Her coffin will be flown Tuesday to London, where it will lie in state at the Houses of Parliament Palace from Wednesday afternoon until the morning of the funeral, the Associated Press reported.