COMING SOON!

The magazine you've welcomed into your homes, read while waiting at the doctor’s office or during your break at work has a new name.
Meridian Life Magazine: Serving East Mississippi and West Alabama (formerly Meridian Home and Style Magazine) will debut Thursday to subscribers of The Meridian Star Newspaper, as well as at area businesses and popular venues. It will feature the same engaging, inspirational and informative content you’ve come to expect, but under a name more reflective of the communities spotlighted within its pages.
Meridian Life Magazine: Serving East Mississippi and West Alabama is also available at The Meridian Star offices, located at 814 22nd Ave., or online at www.meridianstar.com
