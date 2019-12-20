Jakie Toole was only 5 years old, a child with special needs who depended on others to care for him.
After police reported they found his body in plastic bags in a Meridian home, hearts broke across the community.
Police said they learned Jakie was missing in September – possibly months after his death.
Many readers asked questions:
“Why did the mother leave her children with this person so long?”
“Where was DHS in this?”
Some questions about what happened to Jakie may never be answered. Others, we may learn as the case makes its way through the court system.
In the weeks since Jakie’s death, The Meridian Star has worked to learn more about the safeguards in place to protect vulnerable children such as Jakie. We looked at records and talked to state agencies, law enforcement, and representatives from the church, school and athletic communities.
This weekend we will be sharing what we learned on www.meridianstar.com and in your Sunday paper.
We hope you’ll join us as we look for solutions that may help the next child.
