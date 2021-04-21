A Columbus women was killed in a vehicle accident Sunday morning in Lauderdale County.

The accident took place around 7:10 a.m. on Interstate 59 near mile marker 149, according to an accident report from Mississippi Highway Patrol.

A white 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Antwan Watkins of Auburn, Alabama ran off the road to the left and collided with a tree. Watkins and two additional passengers sustained moderate injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle, Ashley N. Hayden-Shields, 36, Columbus, Mississippi, was killed in the wreck, the report said.

The accident is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

