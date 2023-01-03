Colombia native honored at MCC 

When Lina Mondragon moved to the United States from her native Colombia four years ago, her goal was to learn the English language, then move on to Europe, where she could hopefully launch a career in the fashion industry.
But plans have a way of changing, and Mondragon is proud that her educational goals in this country have exceeded her original dreams.
In December, she received her associate of arts degree in university transfer from Meridian Community College. She was also recognized as a Circle of Excellence honoree. The college's Circle of Excellence recipients are chosen based on their academic achievement, leadership, community service, and spirit.
“I am very, very happy,” Mondragon said upon learning of the honor. “I worked really hard to get good grades, and I worked really hard to understand and keep up with the language. So, it is a big honor for me to be selected.”
Mondragon, who speaks three languages, already held a college degree before moving to the States. She received her bachelor's degree in fashion journalism from the University of Palermo in Buenos Aires in 2016.
When she moved to Florida, she thought speaking the English language fluently would be beneficial in pursuing a career in the fashion industry. She already spoke Spanish and Portuguese, the two most widely spoken European languages behind English worldwide.
While living in Florida, she met her future husband, Capt. David Franta, a pilot with the U.S. Marine Corps, who was in the process of transferring to Mississippi. Until recently, he was stationed at the Meridian Naval Air Station.
The couple kept up their relationship long distance for a while, but after the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, they decided she should move to Meridian, too. The couple married earlier this year.
As a Mississippi resident, Mondragon considered her educational opportunities.
"I wanted to do something with my free time, and that is why I decided to join MCC," she explained.
Coming from a large university in a heavily populated city like Buenos Aires, Mondragon was not sure what to expect when she began classes in the spring 2021.
"When I first moved here, I did not think such a small community was going to be so great,” she admitted. "I was a little doubtful at first, but then I met the teachers, and I learned so much from each one of them. I remember talking to my algebra teacher and telling him this was the best experience of my life."
"I feel like the teachers are the best, and they go way beyond to help you if you need help," she explained, noting they were aware English was not her first language and worked with her accordingly.
Mondragon said she found her design teachers knowledgeable in their areas of expertise and great resources for her.
"I didn’t know MCC and the teachers were so involved with art in the community," she said. "For example, my drawing teacher took us many times to the museum, and she is so knowledgeable. Like all the things I learned from her, I didn't learn those things when I graduated from Argentina. That was very interesting to me that these teachers here knew so much."
She also credits Lori McClain, MCC's international student academic advisor, with helping her stay on track to earn her associate degree.
“She did work really hard to try to get me to the right classes and to be on the right page with my degree. I bothered her a lot, so I need to thank her,” Mondragon said.
Despite the language barrier, she excelled during her time at MCC. A Dean's List scholar, Mondragon is a member of Phi Theta Kappa, an international academic honor society for junior and community colleges.
She has been active in the community through a local military spouses' support group, which helps collect toys for children at Christmas and gathers donations of clothing, personal items, and cleaning supplies every other month for the local charity Aslane's Mission.
“I am extremely thankful for the military spouse community in Meridian,” Mondragon said. "They are always willing to help and go above and beyond.”
Helping individuals in her native Colombia also is close to her heart. She and her family purchase food and toys for needy families and children twice a year.
Mondragon would like to continue pursuing her bachelor’s degree in fashion design and merchandising at Mississippi State University. However, her husband is transitioning to the reserves and has taken a civilian job with Delta Air Lines, so her plans are on hold for the time being. She may have to finish her bachelor’s degree in fashion design through an online program from a California-based university.
Her ultimate goal is to obtain her master's degree in the fashion and textiles field and become an entrepreneur.
She wants to create her brand of eco-friendly, sustainable clothing.
"The fashion industry is probably one of the most polluting industries, and my dream is to help it become more friendly to the planet by using recyclable materials," Mondragon said.
The growing popularity of sustainable fashion, or the recycling of plastic bottles into textiles, really draws her interest.
"My initial goal is to find companies that try to reuse plastic bottles to make their textiles, so hopefully that will reduce the wastes that go into the ocean," she said, "because I love the ocean."
