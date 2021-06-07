A Collinsville man is custody after leading law enforcement on a high speed chase over the weekend.
Edwin Kellum Edmonds, 44 of Collinsville was arrested after a chase from Allen Swamp and Pine Springs Road to Hwy. 495, said Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun..
The chase started after Edmonds was stopped during a checkpoint on Allen Swamp and Pine Springs Road. When deputies attempted to search his vehicle, Edmonds left the scene, police said.
After deputies placed spikes in the road, Edmonds stopped his vehicle at a business on Center Hill Martin Road before being taken into custody, Calhoun said.
Edmonds was charged with nine counts of disregard of a traffic device, improper lane usage, resisting arrest, fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, no liability insurance and driving under the influence-first offense.
Edmonds is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on $179,250 bond.
