A Collinsville man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal vehicle accident in January.
Quinlan Ramod Jenkins, 20, was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 24 crash on Hand Road in the Martin Community, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said.
Jenkins was driving a 2014 red Toyota Camry when the car left the road and struck a tree, killing Courtney Robertson, 22, of Meridian, Calhoun said. Robertson was a passenger in the vehicle.
Two passengers with serious injuries were taken to a a hospital in Jackson, one by helicopter and another by ambulance. Two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Jenkins, who was charged with DUI-manslaughter and two counts of DUI-maiming, is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.
