“They inspire me because they’ve had such a big contribution to everything.”
That’s how Meridian Community College President Thomas Huebner summed up his thoughts on this year’s class of College retirees: Mike Allen, Sheryl Beddingfield, Lauren Clay, Pam Harrison, Lorenzo Naylor, Larry Martin, John Marshall, and Cher Warren.
The MCC faculty and staff members were honored at a reception for their decades of service to the College.
Allen, who retired from the College in January 2022, served as the director of housekeeping. A Navy veteran, Allen began working at MCC in 2005. “Mike was the go-to person if you needed something,” Dr. Huebner said.
An Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor for 20 years, Beddingfield is a certified nursing instructor and has spent 46 years in nursing. “MCC is an excellent work environment,” Beddingfield said. “If you are new, hang in there, you will acclimate soon,” she said. For those seasoned employees, she advised, “find one thing to be grateful about in your job and thank God for that every day – and there are many.”
Clay came to MCC in August 2018 as executive assistant to the president after having served many years in a similar role at East Mississippi Community College. “Coming to MCC was the best decision I’ve ever made in my many years of working,” she said. Clay is an alumna of MCC and remembered that when she was a student, she worked in a work-study job in the library's basement.
A lifelong artist whose works can be seen inside and outside MCC, Marshall logged in 36 years at the College, teaching students art and curating gallery exhibits. When Dr. Huebner first met Marshall, and the two toured the College’s art studio and gallery, Dr. Huebner noted that he could sense Marshall’s passion for his work. “When I say ‘work,’ I’m not just talking about producing art, I’m also talking about teaching art,” Dr. Huebner said. “He’s left a lasting mark on this institution and this community,” he added.
Harrison, special assistant to the president for finance at the College since 2009, previously served the College as vice president for finance for more than 17 years. She began her service with the State of Mississippi as an auditor for the State Auditor’s office for nearly 10 years. She holds both CPA and CGMA certifications.
Harrison is passionate about the College and her colleagues. “How exciting and rewarding it is to work with others who genuinely care about the college's mission, strive hard to give our students the best experience that they can, and provide you the support that you need to do your job,” she said.
She added, “I have been blessed to work with so many good people. And even in a society that is more mobile than in the past, where turnover occurs more often, we are still blessed that when saddened by someone who is leaving, we find ourselves face-to-face with new people with fresh ideas and a new enthusiasm to make a difference.”
In March, Martin was inducted into the College’s Talon Club for his three decades of service. He has worked at the College as a building custodian. “Larry has worked with purpose and pride,” said Dr. Huebner. Martin admits, “It’s been an adventure working here for 30 years. It’s good.”
Another long-term employee, Naylor, has been a familiar face on campus, delivering goods in his custodial position. He is completing his service to MCC after 32 years. “He’s quick to share a word of encouragement, a prayer, a smile,” Dr. Huebner said. Naylor admits best part of working at MCC is the people. “Because I’m the type of person who loves people,” Naylor said.
Eagle’s Nest Bookstore Manager Cher Warren was celebrated for her contributions to the College, working on staff for 24 years. Detail-oriented Warren was instrumental in the successful and popular community outreach event, Candy Cruise. “She’s a joy to work with on any project. In fact, she’s one of those all-in people,” Dr. Huebner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.