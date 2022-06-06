College for Kids kicks off at MCC

Getting a helping hand is always welcomed, especially for MCC’s College for Kids.
Some 558 area youths are registered for College for Kids, the program which provides many different opportunities each summer for children ages 6 to 12 in a safe, fun environment. The two-week program started Monday.
Several community-based organizations have helped work behind the scenes before the program begins. Meridian High School Color Guard Royal Dynasty donated drinks, cookies, chips, and other snacks for the College for Kids assistants. Demetria Walker, a sponsor of the newly established program at MHS, said the donation was one way for the high school youths to give back. Lacey Jones, is also a sponsor of the organization.
The social service organization, the Debs, sorted and folded hundreds of College for Kids T-shirts in preparation for the first day.
Courtney Pitts, the coordinator of College for Kids, added that Meridian Public School District’s Child Nutrition Program is supplying snacks for the participating youths.
