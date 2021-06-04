Meridian Community College’s College 4 Kids program returns this summer with a host of activities.
The annual enrichment program geared for children ages 6-12 begins June 7-11 and June 14-18 – all on the MCC campus.
New safety protocols have been established to limit exposure while still allowing for The Summer Experience, Program Coordinator Courtney Pitts said. Smaller classes, more individualized attention, streamlined online registration and new class options are a few of the changes for this year.
Some 460 youths are participating in this year’s session, Pitts said.
Classes include Zoom: Rocket Science, Gaming & Apps, Cake Deco, All About Animals, Marine Biology, Sports Jamboree, Playing With Potions for Lotions, Stir Crazy, Oh Gross! Slime Time!, Science Frenzy, Fins, Furs and Feathers, Pinterest Palooza, Hair, Nails and More, Spies and Detectives, Lego Mania, Art Made Easely, Cooking for Fun, Jr. Police Academy, Tennis, Lego Mania and Camp Create.
For more information, visit meridiancc.edu/programs/college4kids/index.html.
