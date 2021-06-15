College 4 Kids brings summer fun to Meridian Community College

Playing with lego blocks, building birdhouses and launching rockets are fun ways for kids to spend their summer.
These are among the activities that kids can partake in at College 4 Kids, which has returned to Meridian Community College after taking an absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-week program, which started on June 7, is for kids in grades K-6. The program has been around since 1981.
Kids in the program spend the day in two classes based on their interests. They have had a chance to learn about cake decorating, rockets, legos and marine biology.
The college’s director of student engagement, Brandon Dewease, said College 4 Kids is a program that provides a good opportunity for kids to think about college and careers and to become familiar with the MCC campus.
Dewease said that because of the pandemic, some programs were scaled back and kids were put in pairs. He said even though it is a condensed program, there have been around 500 children who have participated in College 4 Kids.
“We want to make sure that we place a value in education and we want to expose them to the idea of staying here at home, plugging them into something that they really enjoy learning about and hopefully they are attaining some knowledge they didn’t have otherwise," Dewease said.
Lego Mania teacher Wendy Jackson said that over the last two weeks, kids have been able to build a zip line, parachutes and race cars. Jackson said the kids have been able to use their creativity.
In his Lego Mania class, nine-year-old Cooper Allen is excited to get back into it, as he didn't have the chance to participate in the class last year.
“Well I used to play with the legos all the time and the last year when I went to College 4 Kids I didn’t see it, probably because I wasn’t looking hard enough,” he said. “Then I saw it this year and I wanted to join it."
Allen said he was looking forward to seeing the volcano explode.
“We put little red and yellow flakes inside it, so when the vinegar rises up, all the partials will come up and it will look like lava,” he said.
Meanwhile, Xaxu Bokari is glad he came to create cool projects with other kids in his class.
“It’s really fun because we all like work together on things and we have been working on a house,” he said.
Allen said if other kids need something to do for the summer he would recommend the program.
“Do this. It’s fun,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.