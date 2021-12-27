Coleman requests additional ADA to help with caseload

Wilma O'Gwynn Murdock 88, passed to her heavenly home on Dec. 20, 2021, in Meridian, Miss. She was born on Nov. 7, 1933, in Wayne County, Miss., the daughter of Louie O'Gwynn and Ethel Busby O'Gwynn. She married Millard (Buddy) Murdock in 1961. When she and Sgt. Maj. Murdock retired from the…